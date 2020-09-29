Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2020

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE: HIX) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2020.

$

770,744,811

$

922,146,276

Total Net Assets (a) $ 583,390,204 $ 521,346,668 $ 635,721,546

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b) $ 6.93 $ 6.19 $ 7.47

Market Price Per Share $ 6.54 $ 5.51 $ 6.97

Premium / (Discount) (5.63 )% (10.99 )% (6.69 )%

Outstanding Shares 84,238,872 84,238,872 85,156,216

Total Net Investment Income (c) $ 11,045,690 $ 12,065,642 $ 11,726,763

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ 63,380,960 $ (106,587,750 ) $ 13,686,216

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ 74,426,650 $ (94,522,108 ) $ 25,412,979

Earnings per Common Share Outstanding

Total Net Investment Income (c) $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.14

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ 0.75 $ (1.27 ) $ 0.16

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ 0.88 $ (1.13 ) $ 0.30

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d) $ (5,741,675 ) $ (4,404,251 ) $ (4,768,550 )

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income

Per Share (d) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 )

Loan Outstanding (d) $ 208,000,000 $ 208,000,000 $ 246,500,000

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d) $ 28,301,250 $ 28,219,000 $ 15,301,750

Footnotes: (a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings. (b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above. (c) For the quarter indicated. (d) As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc., a diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

