JetBlue Celebrates Holiday Season in September by Encouraging Customers to ‘Be an Early Holiday-er’

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the airline will deliver some extra cheer to customers by starting the holiday season early – in September. Launching today, ‘Be an Early Holiday-er’ invites travelers to celebrate the holiday season now through digital and in-airport experiences, including $50 off per person on holiday flights and $300 off per flight and hotel package when booking through JetBlue Vacations for a limited time.

As part of its 'Be an Early Holiday-er' initiative, JetBlue decked the halls of its home terminal, T5 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, completely transforming it into a holiday wonderland. (Photo: Business Wire)

‘Be an Early Holiday-er’ is the first initiative to launch as part of JetBlue’s newest brand platform, ‘We’ve Got a Plane for That,’ which celebrates anything and everything travelers are looking forward to while positioning JetBlue as the solution for getting back to it.

“These days, we're all yearning for a bit of joy and are eager to reconnect with loved ones, and the holiday season is one of the most cherished times to do so," said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. "Holiday travel is incredibly important to our customers, and it’s equally important to us. Whatever customers are looking forward to this holiday season – a vacation, celebrating annual traditions, or reconnecting with family and friends, we’ve got a plane for that. ‘Be an Early Holiday-er,’ along with our industry-leading safety standards, is our way of giving our customers the confidence they need to go home, or someplace else, for the holidays.”

Starting today, customers traveling through JetBlue’s home terminal, T5 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, can expect celebratory touchpoints including seasonal décor and holiday music to have them jingling all the way to their destination.

JetBlue decked the halls of T5, completely transforming it into a holiday wonderland, and captured the reactions of merry customers welcoming the early seasonal display. Customers can watch the video here.

Be an Early Holiday-er Promotion

While stuffing stockings in September may be up for debate, it’s never too early to start planning holiday travel. JetBlue is unwrapping its gift to customers early: through September 30, 2020 customers can receive $50 off per person on holiday flights or $300 off per flight and hotel package booked for travel from November 19, 2020 – January 5, 2021 using the code “HOLIDAYS” at jetblue.com/sale/be-an-early-holiday-er-sale for flights (a) and jetbluevacations.com/sale/holiday for flights and hotel (b).