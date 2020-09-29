 

Digital Transformation and Industry 4.0 Key to Manufacturing and Supply Chain Fortunes in a Post-COVID World

ABI Research's Digital Transformation Summit will provide 3 days of actionable intelligence to guide technology providers, partners, and end users to success

OYSTER BAY, New York, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformative potential of Industry 4.0 and the digital supply chain is immense and crucial for manufacturing and the supply chain to become once again fluid, productive, and profitable in a post-COVID-19 world. Now more than ever, strategies need to be reshaped, plans need to be adjusted, and questions need answers. To help facilitate this critically important flow of information, global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research, is pleased to announce its three-day online Manufacturing & Supply Chain Digital Transformation Summit from October 20-22.

ABI Research www.abiresearch.com (PRNewsFoto/ABI Research) (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)

"The uncertainty and climate of change resulting from COVID-19 have led to much demand for clear advice on the direction of market development. The myriad of challenges and risks caused by the global pandemic is accelerating the need to modernize working practices, embrace technology, and digitize. To enable companies to mitigate risk, avoid the cost of inaction, and take advantage of the opportunities afforded by this acceleration of digital transformation, ABI Research is bringing our analysts together with prominent industry experts to share their insights in a series of immersive webinars and collaborative panel discussions. The Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit will provide actionable intelligence related to the technologies, trends, companies, and change agents technology providers, partners, and end users need to know to succeed," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

Siemens' Zvi Feuer, Aaron Frankel, and Jan Leuridan, Telit's Ricardo Buranello, Microsoft's Darren Coil, Intel's Christine Boles, PTC's Marc Lobo, and Desktop Metal's Ric Fulop are just a few of the many panel experts joining ABI Research Analysts. A full list of our panel members can be found here.

Immersive Webinars: Our team of analysts will offer detailed investigates the future of manufacturing and the supply chain. Immersive webinar topics include: Industry 4.0 & Digital Supply Chain State of the Union, Data, Analytics, and AI at the Edge Enabling Decision Making, 5G, Wi-Fi, and RTLS for Manufacturing and Industry 4.0, The Post-COVID-19 Supply Chain, IoT in Manufacturing, From First to Last Mile: The Automation of Material Handling in a Post-COVID World, and Manufacturing in Asia: State of Play for the World's Manufacturing Base. Each webinar will conclude with a live question and answer session.

