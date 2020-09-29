 

Ocorian Acquires Newgate Compliance

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 14:31  |  70   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocorian, a diversified financial services group with four areas of expertise, Fund Services, Corporate Services, Capital Markets and Private Client services, has acquired Newgate Compliance. Newgate Compliance is a London-based compliance consultancy and hosted regulatory solutions provider for funds clients, including both established and first time managers. The deal is subject to regulatory approval. 

Newgate Compliance was founded in 2014 by Martin Herriot and Aron Brown. Newgate provides compliance consulting services, leveraging the GATEway, a proprietary software solution that enables clients to track and meet their FCA regulatory obligations efficiently, as well as to comply with the spirit, principles and culture of the UK regulatory regime.

This transaction reflects Ocorian's continued strategy to enhance its service offering to best support its clients' needs today and into the future. The acquisition strengthens Ocorian's service offering to asset managers that operate in the regulated UK market: following the acquisition, it will provide end-to-end administration services and a suite of compliance and regulatory services. 

Farah Ballands, CEO at Ocorian said, "Our strategy of acquiring the highest quality, independent businesses in key markets has been very successful and continues with the acquisition of Newgate Compliance. Ocorian and Newgate share a single-minded focus on providing outstanding client service whilst building long term client relationships.

It will be business as usual for Newgate's employees and clients.  We are looking forward to working with the founders, Martin Herriot and Aron Brown, as well as the whole team at Newgate to expand our funds offering in the UK."

The Newgate Compliance business will continue to be led by Martin and Aron who said, "This is tremendously exciting for our clients and colleagues. Our clients will benefit from Ocorian's extensive suite of services across the globe and our employees will be able to take advantage of the broader opportunities that come with being part of a large, multinational enterprise. We are looking forward to being part of Ocorian and to building on the success we have achieved to date."

Advisers involved in this transaction included:

For Ocorian:

Legal counsel: White & Case
Financial and tax DD adviser: Mazars
Regulatory DD adviser: Duff & Phelps

For Newgate Compliance:

Legal counsel:  Eversheds Sutherland
Corporate finance advisers: DC Advisory
Accountants: Calder & Co

About Ocorian

Ocorian is a global leader in corporate and fiduciary services, fund administration and capital markets. It has US$260bn in assets under administration and employs 1,250 professionals.

Supporting and protecting global investment is Ocorian's priority; it manages over 17,000 structures on behalf of 8,000 clients including financial institutions, large-scale international organisations and high-net-worth individuals.

Ocorian provides fully compliant, tailored solutions that are individual to clients' needs, no matter where in the world they hold financial interests, or however they are structured.

The group offers a full suite of corporate, fund and private client services across a network of offices spanning all the world's financial hubs. Locations include Bermuda, BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius, Netherlands, Singapore, UAE and the UK, as well as a representative office in the US.

To find out more about Ocorian and its services, including regulatory information, visit www.ocorian.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches In Turkey
VOXX International Corporation Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
it.lifesciences for plasma: Accelerator for the human blood plasma manufacturing industry
DexCom Publishes Study Showcasing The Cost Effectiveness Of The DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose ...
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Keio University Research: Combating COVID-19: Nationwide genomic analysis to study possible reasons for the low COVID-19 ...
BaseLaunch announces that Johnson & Johnson Innovation has renewed its commitment becoming latest ...
Microsoft Named as Headline Partner for Health & Wellbeing CogXtra on the CogX Live Network
LG Commits to Expansion Strategy in Middle East and Africa As Most Trusted HVAC Partner
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease