 

Simulations Plus Extends Partnership with Large Pharmaceutical Company to Further Expand High-Throughput PBPK Capabilities in ADMET Predictor

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated second phase of its collaboration with a large pharmaceutical company to tailor its high-throughput pharmacokinetic (HTPK) simulation functionality within ADMET Predictor to support the sponsor partner’s lead selection activities for small molecule programs.

“The feedback received from our partner on the first phase of customization work has been overwhelmingly positive, and they have identified several additional enhancements which will solidify our HTPK Simulation technology as a key component aligning research teams in discovery with early development,” said Dr. David Miller, vice president of ADMET Cheminformatics at Simulations Plus. “These improvements, coupled with other software engineering advances implemented in the recent APX release, will make it possible for exposure predictions and optimal dose estimates to factor into compound prioritization decisions at the discovery stage.”

“Our unique ability to collaborate 1-on-1 with companies is the definition of a win-win-win outcome,” added John DiBella, Lancaster division president for Simulations Plus. “For our sponsoring partner, they are able to design new functionality and workflows tailored to their specification within a commercially supported and validated platform. For Simulations Plus, we can leverage funding, external scientific expertise, and, most importantly, novel data to drive advances in modeling and simulation science. Finally, our entire user community can access these new capabilities to accelerate research timelines and develop better medicines more efficiently for the patients we all serve. We welcome and invite future collaborations across our entire suite of software programs.”

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

