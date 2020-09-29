 

Lucid Technologies Advances Future of Work with Citrix

There’s a silver lining in every cloud. And in the midst of the global pandemic, Lucid Technologies, Inc. has found one. Long before remote work was a mandate, the leading IT consulting and business process services provider began working with Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), to enable a remote-first strategy that would allow it to respond to business disruptions and empower its global teams to work from anywhere without missing a beat. So, when COVID-19 struck, it was prepared.

“We never envisioned that a pandemic would cripple business the way it did in early 2020,” said Jeff Vincent, Chief Executive Officer, Lucid Technologies. “We were fortunate to have a remote-first workplace solution that had business continuity baked right in.”

The Space to Succeed

When Lucid Technologies set on the path to remote work, its goals were clear: minimize the impact of potential disruptions to its business by enabling its staff to work outside the office and give them the space they need to succeed by empowering them to work from any device, at any time, over any network, anywhere.

To achieve its goals, the company sought a cloud-based desktop-as-a-service solution that could simplify IT and deliver remote work. “Technology has a profound impact on the ability of people to achieve their highest goals,” Vincent said. “Good technology is invisible and extends the reach of all to do so.”

And for this reason, Lucid Technologies chose Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops for Microsoft Azure.

A Consistent Experience

With Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops for Microsoft Azure, Lucid Technologies can provide access to all of the tools and applications that its employees need and prefer to use in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

By accessing Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams through Citrix, Lucid Technologies employees can collaborate across devices and work channels in a secure, reliable and consistent way and drive innovations that fuel business growth. And IT can more efficiently manage capacity and provisioning to streamline operations and costs.

“At Lucid Technologies, we are constantly exploring and implementing innovative solutions that drive long-term value,” Vincent said. “We operate with a high degree of flexibility and scalability to meet strategic goals and expect our technology to do the same. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, alongside Microsoft Azure make it easy for us to rapidly scale our resources to accommodate the new world of work and not only prepare for the future, but deliver it today.”

