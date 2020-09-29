 

Iteris Awarded $4.7 Million Contract by Orange County Transportation Authority for Traffic Signal Synchronization

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has executed the final contract and received the formal notice to proceed for a $4.7 million initiative with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for a regional traffic signal synchronization project.

Iteris Awarded $4.7 Million Contract by Orange County Transportation Authority for Traffic Signal Synchronization (Photo: Business Wire)

The three-year project includes signal coordination and timing improvements, with the aim of improving traffic flow, enhancing public safety and decreasing stops.

Under the project agreement, Iteris will provide services that will upgrade traffic signal electronics and communications equipment, and optimize signal timing along Katella Avenue, a major east-west corridor that comprises key signalized intersections spanning eight cities – Anaheim, Orange, Garden Grove, Villa Park, Cypress, Los Alamitos, Stanton and County of Orange – in Orange County, California. On January 7, 2020, Iteris announced that it had been awarded a $3.6 million contract to perform the same services across Orange County’s Main Street corridor.

Iteris’ Intersection-as-a-Service end-to-end solution offering, a component of the ClearMobility Platform, will deliver proactive monitoring of traffic signal operations at all project intersections. The primary goal of this project is to deploy new intelligent transportation system (ITS) equipment and communication infrastructure to support the management of the cities’ transportation network, implement optimized coordination timing plans to achieve optimal traffic flow, and improve safety for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians.

“We are proud to support OCTA’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of road users by embarking on this traffic signal synchronization project,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ traffic signal coordination services, as well as our Intersection-as-a-Service offering, across the west coast and will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

