NETGEAR Combines Multigigabit Cable Modem With Advanced Orbi Mesh WiFi 6 System to Deliver the Best Whole Home WiFi Performance

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of mesh WiFi systems that power today’s smart homes and small businesses, is introducing the industry-first WiFi 6 mesh system with built-in multigigabit modem - the Orbi WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System with DOCSIS3.1 Built-in Cable Modem (CBK752) . This new Orbi Mesh System is designed to provide the best performance cable internet and WiFi in a single package.

The NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band WiFi 6 Mesh System with Built-in DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem (CBK752) which includes a router and a satellite is now available in the US from NETGEAR.com for an MSRP of $599.99 USD. (Photo: NETGEAR)

Data Over Cable Service Interface Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) 3.1 is the latest technology standard being rolled out by cable service providers for gigabit and higher internet speeds into homes. It uses existing infrastructure to support higher gigabit speeds, thereby allowing faster rollout by cable internet providers and makes gigabit+ internet speeds widely accessible to customers. The new NETGEAR Orbi WiFi 6 with Built-in Cable Modem enables households to take advantage of the latest technologies to enjoy the most advanced broadband internet speeds and high-performance WiFi available.

DOCSIS 3.1 will reduce latency over the network to improve streaming in 4K/8K video, provide for a better gaming experience and enhance video conferencing. The technology is designed to offer optimal connectivity even during peak internet usage hours. This new Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System combined with the DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem will provide the fastest speeds for today and will continue as the capabilities of cable expand in the future. With ownership of this new modem and WiFi 6 mesh system, consumers will be guaranteed to not only experience the benefits of improved internet and WiFi network performance but will also realize savings on monthly equipment rental fees from their service providers.

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) is the next generation of WiFi technology and is specifically designed to provide greater capacity for today’s modern households with numerous connected screens and smart devices that require a cloud connection for their intelligence. The upgraded WiFi provides households with the bandwidth to address these demands in an environment where streaming of ultra-high definition video to multiple screens puts greater strain on home networks. The new Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System with DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem will help ensure that distance learning, online exercise classes, online gaming, live video meetings and streaming of on-demand online video, will all continue practically uninterrupted. The 8 stream WiFi 6 mesh system includes a dedicated quad stream 5Ghz backhaul channel for connectivity between the router and satellite which reduces congestion while allowing all devices on the network to run faster.