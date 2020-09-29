Exagen Inc. Announces Agreement with Provider Network of America Expanding Access for AVISE Tests to 8 Million Members

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has entered into a preferred provider network agreement with Provider Network of America (PNOA). Under the terms of the agreement, over 8 million PNOA members in the U.S. will have in-network access to Exagen’s unique suite of AVISE tests for autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.



PNOA is a nationwide, direct contracted provider network accessed by 526 payers, which has over 375,000 contracted physicians and 12,000 hospitals and ancillary facilities under contract, assuring reliable access to healthcare for providers, payers and patients. More than 8 million PNOA members have access to PNOA’s preferred provider organization network through a client base consisting of cost containment companies, third party administrators, commercial payers, Taft-Hartley Trust plans and Native American Tribal Plans.