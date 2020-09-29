Exagen Inc. Announces Agreement with Provider Network of America Expanding Access for AVISE Tests to 8 Million Members
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune
diseases, today announced that it has entered into a preferred provider network agreement with Provider Network of America (PNOA). Under the terms of the agreement, over 8 million PNOA members in
the U.S. will have in-network access to Exagen’s unique suite of AVISE tests for autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
PNOA is a nationwide, direct contracted provider network accessed by 526 payers, which has over 375,000 contracted physicians and 12,000 hospitals and ancillary facilities under contract, assuring reliable access to healthcare for providers, payers and patients. More than 8 million PNOA members have access to PNOA’s preferred provider organization network through a client base consisting of cost containment companies, third party administrators, commercial payers, Taft-Hartley Trust plans and Native American Tribal Plans.
Jeremy Ramsland, Director of Sales and Marketing of PNOA said, “PNOA is pleased to welcome Exagen and its proprietary AVISE testing into our preferred provider network. Autoimmune diseases are notoriously difficult to diagnose and prognose under current standards of care, and the AVISE suite of testing products is an important new tool enabling timely differential diagnosis and improved outcomes for patients. All parties involved in healthcare, from patients to payers, stand to benefit from more accurate diagnosis and earlier intervention. Our partnership with Exagen shows PNOA’s commitment to add progressive, cutting edge companies to our national provider network.”
“This is an important step in securing Exagen’s reimbursement strategy framework for broad payer coverage, in-network access and widespread adoption of AVISE testing as a standard of care,” said Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exagen. “Our AVISE tests enable timely and more accurate diagnosis of autoimmune diseases such as lupus, which takes on average 6 years to diagnose accurately. This partnership offers PNOA’s rheumatology providers a suite of innovative tests to help enhance care for PNOA’s members who may be suffering from autoimmune diseases.”
