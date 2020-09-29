 

A.I.S. Resources Provides an Update on Its Advanced Kingston Gold Project Located Adjacent to Navarre Minerals in Victoria’s Golden Triangle in Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) continues due diligence on its new Kingston Gold Project. This advanced gold project is located in Victoria’s Golden Triangle in Australia and encompasses two areas – the North Kingston EL and the Ararat EL under one exploration licence number EL006318. The Ararat EL is adjacent to Navarre Minerals and Stavely Minerals. The North Kingston EL is surrounded by Providence Gold and Navarre Minerals.

The Kingston Exploration Licence (EL006318) covers 167 sq km near the township of Navarre. AIS has received a significant amount of geological, geophysics and geochemistry data from current and previous explorers.

Fig 1.: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f8378a0-c84f-4a7c ...

Historical Background of the Kingston Gold Project Includes Numerous Gold Mines
From 1900 to 1903, hard rock gold mining occurred at the Old Kingston Mine with production estimated by the then Mining Surveyor to be 2,762ozs of gold from 11,764 tonnes of ore, at an average grade of 7.3g Au/t.

Previous exploration at North Kingston EL was undertaken by BHP/WMC under joint ventures with Southern Continental, Hume Mining and Platsearch. BHP commenced exploration between 1931-32 at the North Kingston EL by sinking a shallow prospecting shaft situated approximately 25 metres northeast of the Old Kingston Mine shaft.

From 1986 to 1989 Western Mining Corporation recognised the potential for high-grade mineralisation associated with quartz reefs. Magnetic units that fall along the Kingston Landsborough trend have gold occurrences in outcropping areas, making this magnetic trend a favourable corridor for hosting gold deposits. Previous drilling by Hume Mining and WMC has intersected 1m at 15.4g/t Au and 2m at 24.8g/t away from the Kingston Mine area.

In the 1980s, WMC Limited (“WMC”) drilled 213 percussion reverse circulation and diamond holes totaling 10,312m around the old Kingston Mine. Significant gold intersections were 8m @ 23.0g Au/t from 28m in KINC6; and 9m @ 40.5g Au/t from 78m in KINC58.

More recently in 2002-2010 Range River Gold Limited (“RRG”) undertook a program of geological mapping, rock chip sampling and drilling. The best drilling results were 5m @ 12.6g Au/t from 63m in hole KNGC6; 6m @ 5.8g Au/t from 52m in hole KNGC4; and 5m @ 4.3g Au/t from 77m in hole KNGC2.

