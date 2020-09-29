 

MediXall Group Gives Uninsured and Underinsured Users a New Way to Access Care Virtually Through Health Karma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 14:30  |  70   |   |   

On-demand virtual care designed to meet the unmet needs of over 80 million uninsured & underinsured consumers in the US

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma platform, announced today the launch of Telehealth solutions for the uninsured and underinsured. Starting today, Americans can conduct an online medical visit with a board-certified medical professional to get fast and easy treatment, prescriptions, and lab tests for routine medical issues. This new service is a result of Health Karma’s recent partnership with MeMD, one of the leading telehealth companies in the nation.

Through this partnership, Health Karma is able to provide access to virtual visits for consumers and may be particularly helpful for individuals who lack health insurance. 

It is well known that COVID-19 has accelerated telehealth adoption for a number of reasons. These include consumers’ fear of contracting the virus from medical facilities and the need for affordable care, particularly for those who have lost their jobs and subsequently lost employer-based health insurance. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, uninsured individuals are less likely to seek preventive care or see a primary care physician, often due to cost. By partnering with MeMD, Health Karma will enable patients and providers to connect virtually for common urgent care needs and behavioral healthcare to ensure they don’t forgo care because of cost. 

Health Karma offers affordable pricing, which will help meet the needs of people who may be completely uninsured or underinsured on a high-deductible health plan. Through Health Karma, users will be able to receive virtual visits for common medical issues, as well as telebehavioral health services for emotional and mental health concerns. 

Implementing affordable virtual care solutions is also a top priority for employers, as they struggle with rising healthcare health insurance premiums and the lingering effects of COVID-19. Telehealth services can help alleviate the burden and help save time and money for employees while reducing costs for employers. 

“Telehealth will continue to be a popular option for patients, providers, and employers beyond the pandemic. It is a privilege for Health Karma to provide affordable virtual care for our users to ensure they get the care they need at a price that is accessible,” says Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. 

Seite 1 von 2
MediXall Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
MediXall Group Provides Update on the Launch of Health Karma
08.09.20
MediXall Group Announces New Addition to Its Health Insurance Advisory Board With Appointment of Health Insurance Technology Executive, Travis H. Jackson