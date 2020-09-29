Grom Social Provides Update on New User Growth and Engagement Data for the Month of August 2020

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB: GRMM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today provided new user engagement data for the August 1-31 period and commented on the recently announced California State Legislature Bill AB 1138, the Parent’s Accountability and Child Protection Act. The bill would require a business that operates a social media website or application, beginning July 1, 2021, to obtain verifiable parental consent for California-based children that the business “actually knows” are under 13 years of age.

Company User Engagement Data include the following:

For the August 1-31 period, Grom Social new user growth increased 127% over the previous 30-day period.

For the August 1-31 period, Grom Social 30-day user engagement increased 208.8% over the previous 30-day period.

Grom App sees a 70% increase in user growth since pandemic (March through August period).

Grom Social reaches 20 million aggregate users – 11 million child users and 9 million parent users on all platforms since inception. in 2013.

Grom Social focuses on delivering content to children under the age of 13 years of age in a safe, secure Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) compliant platform that can be monitored by parents or guardians. The company delivers its exclusive short form content (1400 hrs.) through mobile and desktop environments that entertain children, allowing kids to interact with their peers while educating how to be good digital citizens, all within a kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant platform. By offering our proprietary digital citizenship course, parental monitoring via our safe parenting app Mama Bear, content filtering, and live monitoring 24/7, the Grom Social platform offers a distinct competitive advantage in today’s kids’ market. The app offers features that are similar to Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube in a safe child-friendly environment.