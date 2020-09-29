 

Intellia Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Showing Persistent In Vivo Editing and Durability of Effect Following CRISPR/Cas9-Based Treatment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 14:20  |  24   |   |   

In Vivo gene knockout and insertion data to be presented at OTS Annual Meeting highlight modularity of Intellia’s platform and potential for variety of single-course therapieswith company’s first systemic treatment (NTLA-2001) expected to enter the clinic by year-end

Liver insertion platform shows promise as best-in-class targeted gene insertion approach to durably restore functional protein, compared to traditional gene therapy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is presenting new data demonstrating the persistence of in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 edits to either reduce a disease-causing protein or restore a functional protein, in a mouse model of accelerated liver regeneration. These data will be included in the company’s invited talk at this year’s 16th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS), taking place virtually from September 27-30, 2020.

“As we prepare to enter the clinic with NTLA-2001, our first systemic treatment, we are extremely encouraged by the durability Intellia scientists observed with both gene knockout as well as targeted insertion in a partial hepatectomy (PHx) mouse model. The persistence of these edits and durable effects further support our technology’s ability to develop potentially curative single-course therapies, and provide clear differentiation from chronic treatments and traditional AAV gene therapy,” said Intellia Chief Scientific Officer Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. “Our modular delivery platform is enabling us to rapidly advance multiple product candidates in parallel – and to ensure that the therapeutic impact will be long-lasting for patients in need.”

The OTS talk titled, “A Modular CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Platform for Durable Therapeutic Knockout and Targeted Gene Insertion Applications,” will be given today at 10 a.m. ET by Anthony Forget, Ph.D., senior director of genome editing at Intellia. Click here to view the presentation slides.

Persistent In Vivo Liver Gene Knockouts and Corresponding Protein Reduction Achieved Employing Intellia’s Modular Platform

Accelerated hepatocyte turnover following PHx in mice was employed to assess the durability of gene knockout and insertion edits. After resection of 2/3 of the liver, and subsequent full-liver regeneration, genome edits and corresponding protein levels were unchanged, supporting the permanent nature of the edit, which is carried through when liver cells proliferate. This update builds upon previously reported data of the edits’ year-long durability demonstrated in rodents and non-human primates for Intellia’s liver knockout therapeutic candidates, transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) and hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Seite 1 von 4
Intellia Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Intellia Therapeutics to Present at Chardan’s Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
02.09.20
Intellia Therapeutics to Present at Baird’s 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference