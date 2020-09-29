 

Relevium’s BGX E-Health Begins Delivery of US$16.9M of Its Initial PPE Contract via Air Freight Charters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 14:15  |  41   |   |   

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in the US, BGX E-Health LLC ( “BGX”), has secured up to eight chartered flights to deliver USD$16.9 Million of critical PPE to the Canadian Health Care Market, which are expected to arrive over the next 7-10 days in Canada.

On September 17, 2020, the Company announced it had secured an initial contract totalling USD$20 million of critical PPE aimed for the Canadian healthcare market. The Company is now focused on the delivery of this initial contract, as we all, on pursuing new opportunities in the space.

INITIAL DELIVERIES ARRIVING BY AIR AS THE PRONVICES OF QUEBEC AND ONTARIO RECORD LARGEST SPIKES IN COVID-19 SINCE MAY 2020

As Quebec tightens COVID-19 restrictions and the city of Montreal is put under red alert, BGX E-Health has begun the delivery of critical PPE via air freight charters into Canada.

In conjunction with its Customers and Suppliers, the Company has organized over 8 large airfreight charters delivering critical PPE supplies such a medical examination supplies into Canadian airports including Montreal, which are all expected to arrive over the next 7 – 10 days. This initial delivery represents approximately 75% of the initial previously announced contract.

BGX E-Health, the Company’s US wellness subsidiary, has pivoted into the Emergency Segment of Health and Wellness market by launching its own line of hand sanitizers and developing air purifiers solutions. In the early summer months of this year, the Company identified an opportunity to make a difference in the supply of critical PPE and on July 13, 2020 the company announced a joint venture between Relevium and H-Source to join forces to bring critical PPE to the areas in need in a secure and traceable platform.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated “Our team has been on site in the US sourcing both, local and overseas supplies of critical PPE and we are pleased to announce the scheduling of several airfreight charts to deliver the urgently products on a timely basis. We now set our sights on further development of this space as we expand our customer base in conjunction with our partners”    

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets. The Company recently entered the PPE business as part of its strategy through acquisitions and partnerships in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

Seite 1 von 3
Relevium Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
Relevium’s BGX E-Health Secures US$20M Contract for Supplying PPE to the Canadian Market for Q1 of the Current Fiscal Year

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
2
Relevium Technologies Grossauftrag Umsatz steigt um 660%