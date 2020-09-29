Relevium’s BGX E-Health Begins Delivery of US$16.9M of Its Initial PPE Contract via Air Freight Charters

On September 17, 2020, the Company announced it had secured an initial contract totalling USD$20 million of critical PPE aimed for the Canadian healthcare market. The Company is now focused on the delivery of this initial contract, as we all, on pursuing new opportunities in the space.

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in the US, BGX E-Health LLC ( “BGX”), has secured up to eight chartered flights to deliver USD$16.9 Million of critical PPE to the Canadian Health Care Market, which are expected to arrive over the next 7-10 days in Canada.

INITIAL DELIVERIES ARRIVING BY AIR AS THE PRONVICES OF QUEBEC AND ONTARIO RECORD LARGEST SPIKES IN COVID-19 SINCE MAY 2020

As Quebec tightens COVID-19 restrictions and the city of Montreal is put under red alert, BGX E-Health has begun the delivery of critical PPE via air freight charters into Canada.

In conjunction with its Customers and Suppliers, the Company has organized over 8 large airfreight charters delivering critical PPE supplies such a medical examination supplies into Canadian airports including Montreal, which are all expected to arrive over the next 7 – 10 days. This initial delivery represents approximately 75% of the initial previously announced contract.

BGX E-Health, the Company’s US wellness subsidiary, has pivoted into the Emergency Segment of Health and Wellness market by launching its own line of hand sanitizers and developing air purifiers solutions. In the early summer months of this year, the Company identified an opportunity to make a difference in the supply of critical PPE and on July 13, 2020 the company announced a joint venture between Relevium and H-Source to join forces to bring critical PPE to the areas in need in a secure and traceable platform.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated “Our team has been on site in the US sourcing both, local and overseas supplies of critical PPE and we are pleased to announce the scheduling of several airfreight charts to deliver the urgently products on a timely basis. We now set our sights on further development of this space as we expand our customer base in conjunction with our partners”

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets. The Company recently entered the PPE business as part of its strategy through acquisitions and partnerships in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries: