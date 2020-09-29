Stifel and KBW Combine to Rank Fifth in Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards
Firm Achieves 14th Consecutive Top Ten Ranking
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (“Stifel”) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
(“KBW”) subsidiaries combined to win 15 awards in the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards in the United States.
This figure ranked fifth out of 156 qualifying firms, marking Stifel/KBW’s 14th consecutive top ten ranking. Stifel and KBW have combined to win the second most awards of any firm over the last 15 years.
A total of 1,761 individual analysts were considered for the rankings. Stifel analysts won 13 awards, with the following analysts earning No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:
Stock Picking
- Benjamin Nolan, Marine
- Matthew Sheerin, Electronic Equipment & Instruments
Earnings Estimating
- Mark Astrachan, Personal Products
- Scott Devitt, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
- Simon Yarmak, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
KBW, which focuses exclusively on the financial services sector, won two awards in the U.S.
Outside of the U.S., Stifel subsidiaries won a total of 22 awards in Refinitiv StarMine’s rankings in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom/Ireland, Europe, and Japan. The following analysts earned No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:
Stock Picking
- Robin Haworth, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Energy – United Kingdom/Ireland
- Markus Gola, MainFirst Bank AG, Health Care – Europe
- David Threadgold, KBW, Banks – Japan
- David Threadgold, KBW, Financial Services – Japan
Earnings Estimating
- Max Herrmann, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Health Care – United Kingdom/Ireland
- Martin Tessier, MainFirst Bank AG, Utilities – Germany
- Michael Leacock, MainFirst Bank AG, Pharmaceuticals – Europe
In addition, four analysts ranked among the top overall stock pickers and earnings estimators, regardless of industry.
“We are very pleased with the achievements of our award winners across all our brands and geographies,” said Keith Gay, Director of Global Research at Stifel. “The consistency of our results over the last 15 years is a testament to our commitment to research, our research process, and the in-depth knowledge and experience of our highly dedicated industry experts.”
