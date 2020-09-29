Stifel and KBW Combine to Rank Fifth in Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards

This figure ranked fifth out of 156 qualifying firms, marking Stifel/KBW’s 14 th consecutive top ten ranking. Stifel and KBW have combined to win the second most awards of any firm over the last 15 years.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (“Stifel”) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (“KBW”) subsidiaries combined to win 15 awards in the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards in the United States.

A total of 1,761 individual analysts were considered for the rankings. Stifel analysts won 13 awards, with the following analysts earning No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:

Stock Picking

Benjamin Nolan, Marine

Matthew Sheerin, Electronic Equipment & Instruments

Earnings Estimating

Mark Astrachan, Personal Products

Scott Devitt, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

Simon Yarmak, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)



KBW, which focuses exclusively on the financial services sector, won two awards in the U.S.

Outside of the U.S., Stifel subsidiaries won a total of 22 awards in Refinitiv StarMine’s rankings in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom/Ireland, Europe, and Japan. The following analysts earned No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:

Stock Picking

Robin Haworth, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Energy – United Kingdom/Ireland

Markus Gola, MainFirst Bank AG, Health Care – Europe

David Threadgold, KBW, Banks – Japan

David Threadgold, KBW, Financial Services – Japan

Earnings Estimating

Max Herrmann, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Health Care – United Kingdom/Ireland

Martin Tessier, MainFirst Bank AG, Utilities – Germany

Michael Leacock, MainFirst Bank AG, Pharmaceuticals – Europe



In addition, four analysts ranked among the top overall stock pickers and earnings estimators, regardless of industry.

“We are very pleased with the achievements of our award winners across all our brands and geographies,” said Keith Gay, Director of Global Research at Stifel. “The consistency of our results over the last 15 years is a testament to our commitment to research, our research process, and the in-depth knowledge and experience of our highly dedicated industry experts.”