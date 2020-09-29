 

Stifel and KBW Combine to Rank Fifth in Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 14:30  |  89   |   |   

Firm Achieves 14th Consecutive Top Ten Ranking

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (“Stifel”) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (“KBW”) subsidiaries combined to win 15 awards in the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards in the United States.

This figure ranked fifth out of 156 qualifying firms, marking Stifel/KBW’s 14th consecutive top ten ranking. Stifel and KBW have combined to win the second most awards of any firm over the last 15 years.

A total of 1,761 individual analysts were considered for the rankings. Stifel analysts won 13 awards, with the following analysts earning No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:

Stock Picking

  • Benjamin Nolan, Marine
  • Matthew Sheerin, Electronic Equipment & Instruments

Earnings Estimating

  • Mark Astrachan, Personal Products
  • Scott Devitt, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
  • Simon Yarmak, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

KBW, which focuses exclusively on the financial services sector, won two awards in the U.S.  

Outside of the U.S., Stifel subsidiaries won a total of 22 awards in Refinitiv StarMine’s rankings in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom/Ireland, Europe, and Japan. The following analysts earned No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:

Stock Picking

  • Robin Haworth, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Energy – United Kingdom/Ireland
  • Markus Gola, MainFirst Bank AG, Health Care – Europe
  • David Threadgold, KBW, Banks – Japan
  • David Threadgold, KBW, Financial Services – Japan

Earnings Estimating

  • Max Herrmann, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Health Care – United Kingdom/Ireland
  • Martin Tessier, MainFirst Bank AG, Utilities – Germany
  • Michael Leacock, MainFirst Bank AG, Pharmaceuticals – Europe

In addition, four analysts ranked among the top overall stock pickers and earnings estimators, regardless of industry.

“We are very pleased with the achievements of our award winners across all our brands and geographies,” said Keith Gay, Director of Global Research at Stifel.  “The consistency of our results over the last 15 years is a testament to our commitment to research, our research process, and the in-depth knowledge and experience of our highly dedicated industry experts.”

Seite 1 von 3
Stifel Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Stifel Expands Capital Solutions Group In Europe
22.09.20
Stifel Adds Senior Technology Investor and Banker Ben Tompkins to its Global Technology Group in Europe
15.09.20
Stifel Bolsters Healthcare Services Investment Banking Team With Three New Managing Directors