 

Genasys Inc. Receives Second Multi-Year Contract to Power Delivery of Emergency Alerts in Australia

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract from a second mobile telecom carrier to deliver emergency alerts for Australia’s next-generation early warning system. The Company recently announced it had been awarded a multi-year contract from mobile network operator, Optus. Australia's Emergency Alert System helps keep residents and visitors informed and safe during bushfires and other critical events.

"Since partnering with Nokia in 2012 to innovate the world’s first location-based SMS Emergency Alert System for Australia, Genasys has delivered more than 150 million emergency alerts,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. “Subscribers of both carriers do not have to opt in or download an app to receive emergency alerts powered by Genasys' National Emergency Warning System (“NEWS”) on their mobile phones.

“These contracts increase our momentum and strengthen NEWS' business case to successfully compete for European Emergency Warning (EECC, Article 110) directive awards,” Mr. Danforth added.

The directive requires all EU member nations implement a public warning system that delivers geo-located emergency communications through mobile telecom networks that enable reverse 112 capabilities by June 2022.

Genasys NEWS can be deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across SMS and CBC channels to send alerts and information to anyone, anywhere. Messages are delivered and managed through the Genasys web command console or mobile app. Dynamic maps, traffic information, weather forecasts, and sensors for fires, flooding, landslides, earthquakes and other IoT capabilities can be integrated into the app command console. The powerful geo-location capabilities of NEWS empower emergency management officials to send hyper-specific instructions to people at risk and monitor shelter-in-place compliance and evacuation progress. For more information, go to: Genasys NEWS.

About Genasys Inc.
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Workforce Safety Management (WSM), LRAD systems and more.

