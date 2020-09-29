Myovant Sciences Announces Results of Additional Secondary Endpoint of Castration Resistance-Free Survival from Phase 3 HERO Study of Relugolix in Advanced Prostate Cancer

Relugolix had a similar rate of castration resistance-free survival in the subgroup of men with metastatic disease compared to leuprolide acetate (74% vs. 75%, respectively) and did not achieve statistical superiority (p = 0.84)

Relugolix is under Priority Review with an FDA target action date of December 20, 2020, supported by positive Phase 3 HERO study results including a 97% responder rate and six positive key secondary endpoints

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced results of an additional secondary endpoint from the Phase 3 HERO study evaluating relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer. Relugolix did not achieve statistical superiority for castration resistance-free survival compared to leuprolide acetate in men with metastatic disease through 48 weeks.

“These new data from the Phase 3 HERO study show that three out of four men with metastatic prostate cancer remained castration resistance-free through 48 weeks while on oral relugolix, in-line with leuprolide acetate injections, the current standard of care,” said Dan George, M.D., a professor of medicine and surgery at the Duke University School of Medicine and HERO program steering committee member. “I continue to be excited by relugolix as a potential new and differentiated treatment option for men with prostate cancer given its robust clinical and safety data, including the lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to leuprolide acetate.”

Castration-resistant prostate cancer is defined by disease progression despite achieving testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL). In the subgroup of men with metastatic disease treated with relugolix, 74% were castration-resistance free through 48 weeks compared to 75% men treated with leuprolide acetate (HR = 1.03 [95% CI: 0.68-1.57]; p = 0.84). In the secondary endpoint analysis, castration resistance-free survival was defined as the time from first dose to prostate-specific antigen (PSA) progression per the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Working Group 3 (PCWG3) criteria or death from any cause. PSA progression was defined as a PSA increase ≥ 25% and ≥ 2 ng/mL above the nadir, and confirmed by a second PSA value ≥ 3 weeks later.