 

DeFiner Launches FIN, the Native Token for its Decentralized Financial Network

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 14:42  |  79   |   |   

The FIN token will be used to redistribute profits on the DeFiner network, provide proof of premium for lending and borrowing assets, and represent voting rights for users

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiner, the decentralized finance (DeFi) network for crypto savings, loans, and payments, has announced the launch of 'FIN', the network's native token. The FIN token is a fully audited ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects the entire DeFiner ecosystem.

Definer Logo

FIN will have three primary uses — profit distribution, voting rights, and proof of premium. DeFiner will redistribute profits collected on the platform back to FIN token holders, including any transaction fees and interest. The FIN token also represents voting rights for holders, with one token equalling one vote on the network, empowering users to control the development of the platform. Lastly, the FIN token acts as proof of premium on the platform, with users being rewarded in FIN for lending capital and collateral on the network. 

Jason Wu, CEO and Co-founder of DeFiner, said, "The launch of the FIN token is the next, highly-anticipated step in our mission to drive the mass adoption of DeFi. This year has brought with it an unprecedented surge for DeFi, with assets under management having broken the $10billion USD mark in recent weeks. As DeFi heats up and attracts support and investment from mammoth players in the financial world, DeFiner is working to ensure universal access to the innovative solutions coming out of the DeFi space."

The FIN token is currently available to community members on CoinList, where DeFiner is hosting a Private Sale in order to give members of its existing ecosystem access to the token. FIN is available through the token address provided by DeFiner, which is also available on the DeFiner website. This official token address is the only point of access for the FIN token, which has been fully audited by Taka Security in compliance with the ERC20 token standard.

The launch of FIN comes as DeFiner engages in a Seed funding round, with recent investments from Signum Capital, Alphabit, and SNZ Holding. DeFiner is preparing for the upcoming launch of its DeFi savings product, which is designed to allow users to earn interest on their stored assets.

Wu concluded, "As the user base for our lending product grows exponentially and as we prepare our community for the launch of our DeFi savings and payments products, we are connecting our suite of products through the FIN token. This token allows us to distribute profits to users, to give our users voting rights to have their say in the direction of the platform, and to be rewarded for engaging with DeFiner's lending solutions — all in the true spirit of decentralized ownership. We are empowering retail users in a truly fair, secure, decentralized financial ecosystem."

For the FIN token address, click here.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a decentralized finance network for crypto savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner's decentralized financial (DeFi) platform enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner removes the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one's own rates and terms. DeFiner also removes the need for third parties from its financial ecosystem by using an immutable blockchain to track all loans and transactions, providing ultimate security for users. By offering 24/7 global accessibility with significantly lower costs than traditional finance, DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.

For enquiries, contact support@definer.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273447/Definer_Logo.jpg

Ethereum (ETH) zu EUR jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches In Turkey
VOXX International Corporation Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
it.lifesciences for plasma: Accelerator for the human blood plasma manufacturing industry
DexCom Publishes Study Showcasing The Cost Effectiveness Of The DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose ...
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Keio University Research: Combating COVID-19: Nationwide genomic analysis to study possible reasons for the low COVID-19 ...
BaseLaunch announces that Johnson & Johnson Innovation has renewed its commitment becoming latest ...
Microsoft Named as Headline Partner for Health & Wellbeing CogXtra on the CogX Live Network
LG Commits to Expansion Strategy in Middle East and Africa As Most Trusted HVAC Partner
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
3D Printing Market Size Worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 13.7%: Emergen Research
28.09.20
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate on-chain data
28.09.20
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage spend globally
22.09.20
DMALINK and WeOwn enter partnership to redefine decentralised finance
21.09.20
21Shares Bitcoin ETP Offered To Scandinavian Investors Via Nordnet AB
18.09.20
OKEx Is First Exchange to Offer a Full Suite of Trading Products for Uniswap's UNI
17.09.20
Deep Neural Networks Market to Reach USD 5.98 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 21.4%: Emergen Research
17.09.20
DGAP-News: SwissBorg simplifies DeFi by listing 5 new tokens!
17.09.20
DGAP-News: SwissBorg vereinfacht DeFi durch 5 neue Token!
16.09.20
21Shares AG bringt Kryptowährungen nach Deutschland und verstärkt das Deutschland Team

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:38 Uhr
4.597
Altcoins = die Bitcoin Alternativen Ethereum, Ripple, DASH, Litecoin, Monero oder Bitshares
16.10.19
3
Interview mit Manuel Andersch: Kryptoexperte der BayernLB über den 90.0000-$-Bitcoin und Gold