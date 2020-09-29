 

Molson Coors Enters Exclusive Agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to Bring Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to the U.S.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TSX: TPX) has entered into an exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to manufacture, market, and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S., taking another big step in its plan to aggressively grow the company’s above premium portfolio and become a major competitor in the fast-growing hard seltzer segment.

“Building on the incredibly successful launches of Vizzy and Coors Seltzer earlier this year, we are thrilled that Molson Coors will launch Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in 2021,” said Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors. “This is another significant step in growing our above premium portfolio and becoming a major competitor in the rapidly-growing hard seltzer segment, both key components of our revitalization plan.”

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer blends purified sparkling water, a gluten-free alcohol base and natural flavors, with minerals added for taste, and is inspired by Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, a 125-year-old brand with a rich history that has been popular with consumers across the United States including many mixologists. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be developed in 4 flavors including: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango, available in 4 flavor, 12-pack Variety Pack (Slim Can).

“The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors have a shared passion for building and growing some of the world’s most beloved brands,” said Dan White, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, The Coca-Cola Company. “In bringing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to market, our focus is speed, quality and efficiency. Our relationship with Molson Coors Beverage Company allows Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to launch with scale, at an accelerated pace, delivering a product that consumers will love.”

Molson Coors will use its marketing, sales and distribution expertise for a scaled national launch in the first half of 2021, prioritizing markets where Topo Chico sparkling mineral water is known and loved. The production and packaging of the products will be initially handled by a third party.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer represents the third hard seltzer brand in the Molson Coors portfolio. Vizzy, which is made with antioxidant vitamin C from acerola superfruit, launched in April and has been on Nielsen’s top-10 growth brands since August 8. Coors Seltzer launched at the end of August, and early results have exceeded expectations and Molson Coors believes it can be the leading popular beer brand in the segment.

