 

Los Angeles DOT Wins National Parking Innovation Award for Programs Supported by Conduent Transportation

LADOT and Conduent recognized for parking initiatives benefiting low-income and economically disadvantaged motorists

For the third consecutive year, a Conduent-supported program received the prestigious award for innovative programs in parking management

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) has been named the 2020 Innovative Organization of the Year by the National Parking Association for its work with Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT). The award honors best practices, innovation and leadership within the parking industry.

The association recognized LADOT for parking initiatives benefiting low-income and economically disadvantaged motorists, including those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. One example is the department’s Community Assistance Parking Program (CAPP), designed to assist individuals in Los Angeles by allowing them to pay-off parking citations in the form of community service. LADOT also makes available extended, flexible payment plans for residents who receive citations but have difficulty paying.

CAPP participants agree to perform community service hours or receive social services, such as job training or substance abuse counseling, and the program has been used for more than 3,600 citations. Meanwhile, there have been more than 9,000 participants in the extended payment plans, leading to a 90-percent payment rate compared to a 40-percent rate with a traditional 3-month plan.

“Together with our partner, Conduent, we are pleased to implement socially-oriented parking policies geared toward alleviating the financial strain for disadvantaged residents. The onset of the pandemic further highlights the importance of these programs,” said Ken Husting, Principal Transportation Engineer, Bureau of Parking Management at LADOT. “The City of Los Angeles is committed to the success of CAPP and the flexible payment plans, and we will continue to promote policies to build an equitable parking program that is responsive to the needs of our community.”

Conduent, which has been awarded contracts as a result of five LADOT competitive procurements over 35 years, also provides dynamic pricing solutions for the department’s LA Express Park on-street parking program. The award-winning program enables the department to manage curbside usage and improve space utilization while reducing congestion and carbon emissions.

