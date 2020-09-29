Sbanken Boligkreditt AS Partial redemption of ISIN NO0010745342
Sbanken Boligkreditt AS has bought back NOK 1 500 000 000.- of ISIN NO0010745342, Ticker SBANBK06, 15/21 FRN COVD. New outstanding amount NOK 4 700 000 000.00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
