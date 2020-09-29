Three UK Migrates Evolving Systems’ Total Number Management (TNM) to Microsoft Azure in OSS/BSS Transformation Programme

Three UK is investing heavily to become a digital business and to double its revenue, customer base and NPS by becoming the UK’s best loved brand by both its staff and customers. To achieve this, it has opted for a greenfield full cloud OSS/BSS digital transformation supporting its 5G deployment; Three UK’s 5G network was launched in August 2019.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, is proud to announce that its proven TNM solution has been deployed at Three UK on Microsoft Azure for the management of Three UK’s customer lifecycle. Three UK has 10 million customers and is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries.

The service provider is one of a number of operators to go ‘all in’ on a cloud first strategy with Azure that will see it develop a number of platforms to support its OSS and BSS Transformation Programme. The operator has deployed Evolving Systems’ Total Number Management (TNM) solution in Azure to reliably and efficiently manage telephone numbers, SIMs and associated resources, all through a single data repository.

A component part of Evolving Systems’ Complete (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite, TNM enables mobile operators to manage the lifecycle of their numbers and resources i.e. (e)SIMs, MSISDNs, IMSIs, ICCIDs, EIDs as well as other communication identifiers such as URLs and email addresses and advanced IP address management (IPv6). It will enable Three UK to achieve MSISDN reduction savings from Volume and Reporting Reduction, realize Error Avoidance Savings and increase savings from Number Availability.

By running the solution in the cloud, Three UK will eliminate the task of deploying and managing the platform while streamlining its operations with a predictable cost for the service while ensuring number availability, avoiding penalties for non-compliance, proper handling of contaminated and ported numbers and processing returns for ported and disconnected numbers.

Matthew Stecker, CEO Evolving Systems, commented: “We are delighted that Three UK has selected our proven TNM solution for deployment in Microsoft Azure. We pride ourselves on developing close customer relationships that enable our solutions to deliver real added value while helping our customers roll out their services at a reduced cost and ultimately increase their revenues.”

Said Rick Lievano, Worldwide Director of Technology Strategy, Microsoft: “The deployment of Evolving Systems’ TNM solution on Microsoft Azure further underlines the suitability of the Azure cloud platform as a key resource for companies in the telecommunications industry looking to build towards commercial success in a rapidly changing network environment. Three UK is one of a number of CSPs now adopting a cloud-first strategy on Azure that will enhance their OSS and BSS infrastructures by increasing operational efficiency while streamlining costs.”

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com

