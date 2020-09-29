Kelso Technologies Inc. Field Service Trials For New Pressure Car Angle Valve

The K2AV is a high-value specialized valve specifically designed for pressure tank cars. The service trial will test a total of thirty K2AV units on ten tank cars. Currently, there are approximately 85,000 pressure tank cars in the rail fleet today according to AAR statistics. The K2AV represents a significant opportunity for Kelso to expand the Company’s product footprint in rail tank car equipment.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) reports that a key customer has started the installation of Kelso’s new 2” pressure car angle valve (K2AV) for commercial field service trial testing as required by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).

The K2AV joins the Company’s Kelso Top Ball Valve (KTBV), the Standard Profile Bottom Outlet Valve (KBOV) and the Pressure Car Pressure Relief Valve (KPCH) in field service trial testing as a prerequisite for final commercial AAR approvals. These advancements in service field trial activities by rail stakeholders are a direct result of Kelso’s focus on customer-driven product development initiatives that are expected to fuel the growth of rail related revenues from a larger rail product pipeline. The design objectives are to significantly diminish the expensive chronic performance and supply problems that are persistent with the current angle valves widely used today.

The K2AV is utilized on pressurized rail tank cars for the primary purpose of loading and unloading the contents of the tank. It is positioned on top of pressure service tank cars with a standard configuration consisting of either three or four angle valves per tank car. Pressure tank cars are loaded through the angle valves located inside the top protective housing assembly and are used to transport flammable and non-flammable gases.

The key proprietary design elements for the K2AV include the use of single piece, high quality machined parts to eliminate any porosity weakness - no casted parts are used. The K2AV is designed for inspection, repairs and maintenance as the outlet face plate flange and gasket can be easily removed for service. The K2AV contains a self-draining, self-cleaning seat, thus extending the life of the seats and the valve by preventing puddling of commodity in the seat area. The K2AV meets or exceeds AAR Standards and Regulations and it comes with a standard AAR tongue and groove mounting, which is required for pressure car applications.