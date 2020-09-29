Fixing of coupon rate - Danish Ship Finance A/S
FIXING OF COUPON RATE
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2020
Effective from 1 October 2020, the coupon rate of floating-rate bond issued by Danmarks
Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bond with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rate will apply from 1 October 2020 to 1 January 2021:
DK0004132321, maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 October 2020: 0.290%
Attachment
