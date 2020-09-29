Transcontinental Inc. Announces the Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid Plan

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) has been authorized to purchase for cancellation on the open market, between October 1st, 2020 and September 30, 2021, up to 1,000,000 of its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and up to 191,320 of its Class B Shares, representing approximately 1.37% of the 73,049,344 issued and outstanding Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and of the 13,975,826 issued and outstanding Class B Shares as of September 18, 2020. The average daily trading volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares for the past six months was 277,144 and the average daily trading volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange of Class B Shares for the past six months was 1,135. In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, a maximum daily purchase of the greater of 25% of these averages or 1,000 shares may be made, which represent a total of 69,286 Class A subordinate Voting Shares and a total of 1,000 Class B Shares. The purchases will be made in the normal course of business at market prices through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems in accordance with the requirements of the exchange, and/or subject to the approval of any securities authority by private agreements. If applicable, purchases through private agreements will be executed at a price that is less than the prevailing market price on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the time of the purchase.



The Corporation believes that the purchase of the Class A subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares would constitute an appropriate and desirable use of its funds to increase long-term shareholder value. The last normal course issuer bid, in effect from October 1st, 2019 until September 30, 2020, covered a maximum of 2,000,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and 190,560 Class B Shares. During the period from October 1st, 2019 to September 28, 2020, Transcontinental Inc. purchased in the open market of the Toronto Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, 450,450 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares at a weighted average price of $15.70 but did not purchase any Class B Shares.