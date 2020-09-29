 

Napster and RecoChoku Partner to Deliver 50 Million Songs to NTT DOCOMO Wireless Subscribers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 15:00  |  83   |   |   

RecoChoku's dMusic Subscription Service Now Powered by Napster

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napster and RecoChoku announced today a new partnership that offers NTT DOCOMO subscribers access to 50 million songs. RecoChoku is adding Rhapsody's Powered by Napster catalog to its dMusic subscription service.

Napster’s complete music and audio technology platform “Powered by Napster” makes it possible for companies to create their own branded streaming music capability more quickly and efficiently. It offers companies a suite of solutions, including music and media streaming and download infrastructure, applications, rights management, customer billing, royalty administration and business intelligence. Powered by Napster is available as both a branded and white label music solution.

"RecoChoku has done an incredible job building dMusic into one of the largest music services in Japan," said Dan Charlson, Vice President, International of Napster. "Powered by Napster and 50 million songs make it an even more compelling offering, one sure to delight dMusic and NTT DOCOMO subscribers."

Charlson said the Powered by Napster catalog adds Western independent artists and tracks to the dMusic offering.

RecoChoku, in collaboration with NTT DOCOMO, offers smartphone users and music fans a unique mobile music experience that includes playlists recommended by subscribers' interests, and unlimited viewing of more than 100,000 music videos and live images.

"Customers want new services and richer experiences from both their music and wireless providers," said Tomohiko Momose, Corporate Officer of RecoChoku. "Powered by Napster helps us meet that need by providing dMusic and NTT DOCOMO subscribers an unparalleled premium music experience."

Rhapsody's Powered by Napster platform offers companies a full suite of technologies and solutions that includes media streaming and download infrastructure, applications, personalization, recommendations, rights management, customer billing, and royalty calculation capabilities.

The new relationship with RecoChoku is part of Rhapsody's ongoing expansion in the Japanese market, and is helping fuel the popularity of streaming music among Japanese consumers. Rhapsody also provides its Powered by Napster service to partners Sony Music Entertainment Japan and Rakuten.

The dMusic subscription service is available for Android and iOS mobile users.

To learn more about the RecoChoku partnership and how companies can get "Powered by Napster" visit https://business.napster.com/.

About Napster
 An early pioneer in music streaming and subscription services, Napster today owns and operates the Napster brand consumer direct music streaming platform service available in 34 countries and across a wide range of connected devices. It is a world-class technology provider of Platform as a Service (PaaS) and white label solutions for music and audio, and designs, builds, and operates the most capable and flexible streaming and subscription platforms and applications for partners in the media, telco, auto, retail, fitness, and device OEM industries.

Follow @Napster on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.napster.com

About RecoChoku Co., Ltd.
RecoChoku is the one of the largest music distributors in Japan, offering advanced and value-added services. RecoChoku started "Chaku-uta," the world's first master ringtone service in 2002 and launched "Chaku-uta full" (full-length master ringer tone) in 2004. RecoChoku's music download service can be used in smartphones, Personal Computers, Nintendo Switch in addition to traditional phones. RecoChoku also offers a paid-subscription streaming service. RecoChoku is currently expanding into artist development and support, live events, and a new music crowdfunding service.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015831/Powered_by_napster_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Gamma Biosciences Acquires Nanopareil to Advance Next-Generation Purification Capabilities of ...
Run The World: ASICS World Ekiden 2020 Takes Virtual Racing To A Whole New Level
Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan Pizza
Accord-UK launches Pelgraz▼(pegfilgrastim) Pre-filled Injector and patient app, supporting ...
Nordic Capital sprints to EUR 6.1 billion Fund X in less than six months in wholly remote capital ...
Growing Global Demand for ESP Disc Replacements Leads to Formation of Independent Company -- Spine ...
Authentix Announces Acquisition of Traceless Authentication Group
Tideline Launches Impact Verification Business, "Bluemark," To Strengthen Trust And Accountability ...
AutoStore sues Ocado for infringing technology patents central to the Ocado Smart Platform
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease