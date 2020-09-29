PROS Delivers Enhanced Pricing Agility for CPQ to Further Power Digital Sales

Organizations that have negotiated sales agreements to transact with customers often encounter the need to modify pricing in the face of fluctuating costs, market uncertainties or changing strategic pricing initiatives. The resulting process for modifications is often time consuming and cumbersome — requiring manual tasks and complex coordination efforts with internal pricing and sales teams and their customers. The Agreements Mass Price Change capability streamlines the process of pushing out mass price changes across digital selling channels, resulting in more effective management of existing agreements with improved sales productivity in today’s increasingly digital selling environment.

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced availability of Agreements Mass Price Change for its award-winning selling solution PROS Smart CPQ . As B2B organizations continue to digitally transform their sales processes, the latest updates to PROS Smart CPQ ensure that pricing and sales teams can operate together with speed, agility and responsiveness to ultimately deliver a better customer experience.

In addition to the Agreements Mass Price Change feature update, the latest PROS Smart CPQ Sales Agreements solution delivers an integrated set of capabilities to support the quote-to-order lifecycle, helping sales teams to:

Create, amend, renew, end and extend workflows for price agreements

Configure terms and conditions

Store published terms and conditions in agreements repository

Display real-time insights of agreement changes during the amendments and renewal process

Easily analyze every deal and see the business impact of each pricing decision using waterfall charts and profitability ratings

“Now, more than ever, buyers are selecting vendors based on their ability to offer fast and harmonized experiences across all of their sales channels,” said Loretta Faluade, PROS Solution Strategy Director. “In this post-COVID, digital-first era, B2B companies that leverage selling solutions to improve productivity can realize increased profitability while delivering the differentiated experience critical to fostering long-term customer retention.”

PROS Smart CPQ is part of the PROS Platform, a SaaS solution set that enables businesses to embrace the power of digital selling, to maximize revenue, capture maximum customer wallet-share and offer a better customer buying experience across all go-to-market channels.

Visit the PROS Customer page and Awards page to see how PROS is driving innovation to help businesses win in today’s digital selling environment.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005043/en/