Western Union Provides Payment Services to 90,000 Members of Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union

“We are proud to partner with BFSFCU and aid in its mission of providing the most unique value available in the financial services marketplace to its members,” said Andrew Summerill, President of Payments for Western Union. “We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with BFSFCU.”

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced a new partnership between Western Union Business Solutions and Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union (BFSFCU) to provide international payment services to its 90,000 members worldwide. The global reach and seamless integration of the Western Union Business Solutions platform equips BFSFCU members with a trusted partner to provide solutions to send, receive and manage international wire services.

BFSFCU is a full-service financial cooperative that was organized and chartered in 1947 as a convenient place for employees of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund and their families to save and to obtain credit.

“We know how important it is for our members to make international payments; that’s why we have selected a world leader in international payments services and have been working diligently over the past few months to prepare for this new partnership,” said Eli Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer for BFSFCU. “Western Union Business Solutions is a go-to international payments provider, trusted by more than 1,000 financial institutions. Our members will now have access to send payments in over 130 currencies to more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to receiving payments in over 30 currencies.”

Western Union Business Solutions has leading global compliance expertise, provides currency risk management and foreign exchange services, and helps develop strategies to manage international payments in an effective and efficient way to over 60,000 business clients.

