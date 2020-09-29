 

Western Union Provides Payment Services to 90,000 Members of Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced a new partnership between Western Union Business Solutions and Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union (BFSFCU) to provide international payment services to its 90,000 members worldwide. The global reach and seamless integration of the Western Union Business Solutions platform equips BFSFCU members with a trusted partner to provide solutions to send, receive and manage international wire services.

“We are proud to partner with BFSFCU and aid in its mission of providing the most unique value available in the financial services marketplace to its members,” said Andrew Summerill, President of Payments for Western Union. “We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with BFSFCU.”

BFSFCU is a full-service financial cooperative that was organized and chartered in 1947 as a convenient place for employees of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund and their families to save and to obtain credit.

“We know how important it is for our members to make international payments; that’s why we have selected a world leader in international payments services and have been working diligently over the past few months to prepare for this new partnership,” said Eli Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer for BFSFCU. “Western Union Business Solutions is a go-to international payments provider, trusted by more than 1,000 financial institutions. Our members will now have access to send payments in over 130 currencies to more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to receiving payments in over 30 currencies.”

Western Union Business Solutions has leading global compliance expertise, provides currency risk management and foreign exchange services, and helps develop strategies to manage international payments in an effective and efficient way to over 60,000 business clients.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2020, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

