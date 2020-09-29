Smartsheet Achieves Department of Defense Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization

The DISA Cloud Provisional Authorization (PA) process allows the Department of Defense (DoD) to authorize cloud service offerings that meet certain security requirements mandated by the level of the information the offering will support. Smartsheet Gov’s DISA IL-4 authorization verifies the platform has demonstrated compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and meets the US DoD’s strict security requirements.

“Leveraging cloud technologies more extensively is a key initiative for the Department of Defense. Legacy technologies not only come with security risks and rising costs, but can impede the mission-critical work of defending our country,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “This authorization meets the demand we’re seeing for Smartsheet from DoD agencies and workers, and gives them the ability to modernize workflows, improve transparency, and collaborate with increased effectiveness while knowing the information they share is secure and protected.”

Smartsheet Gov is a secure and reliable platform, made specifically for government agencies, that leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US) and is FedRAMP authorized. Several federal agencies including the Library of Congress, National Institutes of Health, National Parks Service, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs use the platform to manage processes, programs, and projects and collaborate on important work that fulfills their organizational mission.

“Smartsheet’s DISA IL-4 authorization demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to accelerating the federal government’s use of cloud technology to drive digital transformation, and we congratulate them on obtaining this authorization,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Public Sector Partners & Programs at AWS. “The Department of Defense requires solutions that meet a rigorous level of security and regulation in order to perform its mission-critical work, and Smartsheet Gov provides the tools that allows these agencies to accomplish their goal.”