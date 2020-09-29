 

Tetra Tech Acquires BlueWater Federal Solutions to Broaden High-End Technology Service Offerings

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a high-end consulting and engineering firm, announced today that it has further expanded its advanced analytics business with the addition of BlueWater Federal Solutions, Inc. (BlueWater), a leading information technology systems and services firm. Based in Chantilly, Virginia, BlueWater has built a high-performing team of more than 350 employees who bring specialized expertise in cybersecurity, mission-critical systems design, and development and operation of federal enterprise systems for U.S. government clients, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Energy, and Department of Defense.

“Our ability to integrate high-end technology and analytics in the delivery of customized water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure solutions is a key differentiator for Tetra Tech in the marketplace today,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “The addition of BlueWater builds on our strategy to grow our advanced analytics business with expanded capabilities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity solutions, and mission-essential services for our U.S. federal customers.”

Brian Nault, BlueWater President, said, “Our team is thrilled to join Tetra Tech and work together to expand our capabilities and solutions that solve our clients’ most complex problems. By joining with Tetra Tech, BlueWater creates tremendous opportunities for our employees, expands our reach in the federal market through access to key contract vehicles, and increases the technical capacity and access to resources needed for us to deliver on our customers’ new and changing requirements.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. BlueWater is joining Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group.

About BlueWater Federal Solutions, Inc.

BlueWater is a leading mission support services provider of Enterprise IT solutions, cybersecurity, engineering, global command and control, and applications development. BlueWater, based in Chantilly, Virginia delivers full lifecycle solutions and modernization for U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense and Intelligence.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

