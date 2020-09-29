 

A Lock As Unique As Your Fingerprint, Kwikset Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock

The Kwikset brand of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division, adds to its family of Wi-Fi enabled Smart Locks with its latest addition, Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart lock. Announced earlier this year during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Halo Touch uses the latest technology to create a convenient and secure smart home experience, providing homeowners access to their home via fingerprint.

Halo Touch ensures all family and household members can access the home with one-touch fingerprint locking and unlocking as it can program and store up to 100 fingerprints (50 users), simply use your unique fingerprint to lock and unlock the door. Halo Touch Smart Locks are also compatible with the Kwikset App, allowing homeowners to remotely monitor and control their homes via the app from anywhere in the world while connected to the Internet.

Like its predecessor, Halo, the brand’s first foray into Wi-Fi enabled smart locks, Halo Touch does not require a third-party hub, panel, or subscription service. Instead, it connects directly to a homeowners’ existing Wi-Fi network and smartphone to create a simple, secure smart home experience.

Why Choose Halo Touch:

  • Installation and set-up designed to be easy.
     All Halo Smart Locks are DIY-friendly, so homeowners can easily install the lock themselves. Set-up requires a Wi-Fi network and the Kwikset mobile app, available for free download from compatible smartphone app marketplaces, such as the Apple App Store or Google PlayStore.
  • Convenience at your fingertip.
     Halo Touch provides homeowners one-touch access to their home. With the intuitive Kwikset app, they are given more control over their front door security, allowing them to operate, manage and monitor their locks through their smartphones using the app from anywhere there is an Internet connection. With the ability to lock and unlock, manage user codes, view lock activity, receive lock notifications and much more, Halo Touch brings security and convenience to one’s fingertips.
  • Advanced security with Kwikset Halo Touch.
     Homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that fingerprints are stored locally at each lock, not in the cloud. All Halo Touch Smart Locks feature the latest patented SmartKey Security, protecting against common and forced entry break-in methods like lock picking, lock bumping and torque attacks. SmartKey Security also allows homeowners to re-key and reset their locks quickly and easily, rendering lost, loaned, or unreturned keys useless.
