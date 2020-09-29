A Lock As Unique As Your Fingerprint, Kwikset Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock

The Kwikset brand of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division, adds to its family of Wi-Fi enabled Smart Locks with its latest addition, Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart lock. Announced earlier this year during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Halo Touch uses the latest technology to create a convenient and secure smart home experience, providing homeowners access to their home via fingerprint.

Halo Touch ensures all family and household members can access the home with one-touch fingerprint locking and unlocking as it can program and store up to 100 fingerprints (50 users), simply use your unique fingerprint to lock and unlock the door. Halo Touch Smart Locks are also compatible with the Kwikset App, allowing homeowners to remotely monitor and control their homes via the app from anywhere in the world while connected to the Internet.