The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q3 2020 Index Performance

GAMR’s index, The EEFund Video Game Tech Index, is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking companies actively involved in the electronic gaming industry including the entertainment, education and simulation segments. The Index uses a market capitalization weighted allocation across the pure-play and non-pure play sectors and a set weight for the conglomerate sector as well as an equal weighted allocation methodology for all components within each sector allocation. GAMR is up 16.11% quarter to date and 49.25% year to date.

ETF Managers Group LLC (“ETFMG”), the leading thematic ETF issuer behind the first exchange-traded product to target the video game industry, the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: GAMR), is pleased to announce the largest contributors by segment to the GAMR index performance during the Q3 2020 rebalance. Netmarble, Advanced Micro Devices, Sohu and GameStop made the largest contributions to Pure-Play, Diversified, Non-Pure Play, and Microcap segments respectively.

“The leading performance contributors during the Q3 rebalance were expected in some cases and surprising in others,” says Ted Pollak, ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert and Founder and President of EE Fund Management LLC. “This illustrates how dynamic the video game tech market is and how shifting trends and technologies are not easily predicted.”

“Work from home has clearly benefited many companies in the GAMR ETF due to more free time being spent playing games,” says Michael Pachter, ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert and Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities. “We were pleasantly surprised to see several companies in the Index capitalize on the trend and overcome difficult obstacles, with GameStop as a standout performer as the company took advantage of increased ecommerce share and balance sheet efficiencies to largely eliminate its debt and reassure investors that it will benefit from console launches in the fall.”

For more information on GAMR, visit: etfmg.com/GAMR.