 

The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q3 2020 Index Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 15:03  |  92   |   |   

ETF Managers Group LLC (“ETFMG”), the leading thematic ETF issuer behind the first exchange-traded product to target the video game industry, the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: GAMR), is pleased to announce the largest contributors by segment to the GAMR index performance during the Q3 2020 rebalance. Netmarble, Advanced Micro Devices, Sohu and GameStop made the largest contributions to Pure-Play, Diversified, Non-Pure Play, and Microcap segments respectively.

GAMR’s index, The EEFund Video Game Tech Index, is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking companies actively involved in the electronic gaming industry including the entertainment, education and simulation segments. The Index uses a market capitalization weighted allocation across the pure-play and non-pure play sectors and a set weight for the conglomerate sector as well as an equal weighted allocation methodology for all components within each sector allocation. GAMR is up 16.11% quarter to date and 49.25% year to date.

“The leading performance contributors during the Q3 rebalance were expected in some cases and surprising in others,” says Ted Pollak, ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert and Founder and President of EE Fund Management LLC. “This illustrates how dynamic the video game tech market is and how shifting trends and technologies are not easily predicted.”

“Work from home has clearly benefited many companies in the GAMR ETF due to more free time being spent playing games,” says Michael Pachter, ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert and Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities. “We were pleasantly surprised to see several companies in the Index capitalize on the trend and overcome difficult obstacles, with GameStop as a standout performer as the company took advantage of increased ecommerce share and balance sheet efficiencies to largely eliminate its debt and reassure investors that it will benefit from console launches in the fall.”

For more information on GAMR, visit: etfmg.com/GAMR.

Performance

CUMULATIVE

 

ANNUALIZED

 

1 MONTH

3 MONTH

YTD

SINCE
INCEP.

 

1 YEAR

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results