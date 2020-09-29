 

Yahoo Finance Announces All-Star Lineup for First-Ever Virtual “All Markets Summit Road to Recovery” on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET Hosted Live from the Nasdaq MarketSite

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is Set to Open the Event Including Headline
Speakers: NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-
Chair Bill Gates, as well as Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, Land O’Lakes CEO Beth
Ford, National Basketball Players Association President Chris Paul,
Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian,
Rock The Bells Founder & CEO LL COOL J, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat,
Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Many More

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Yahoo Finance announced the all-star lineup of guest speakers who will be taking the stage at the 2020 All Markets Summit conference on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET. The first-ever virtual “All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” will place an impressive lineup of business leaders, policy makers, investing legends, influencers, sports and entertainment stars on the screens of viewers around the world.

With the 2020 Presidential Election top of mind, and COVID-19 continuing to affect global economies and communities, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to open the event. NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci who will also join to provide the latest data on the pandemic, as well as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Bill Gates, who’s foundation has been working to research and develop a vaccine.

Additionally, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford, National Basketball Players Association President Chris Paul, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Rock The Bells Founder & CEO LL COOL J, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat, Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and many more will join to discuss the latest on the economic recovery, diversity and inclusion, and many other critical issues during a time of profound economic, social and generational change.

“As the leading, digital-first business outlet, Yahoo Finance is uniquely positioned to deliver a one-of-a-kind virtual experience with this year's ‘All Market Summit: Road to Recovery,’” said Joanna Lambert, Head of Consumer, Verizon Media. “During this time of immense societal and economic disruption, we are more dedicated than ever to providing informative and trusted content to our audiences around the world on the issues that matter most to them.”

Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN