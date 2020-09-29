Energy Focus Appoints James Warren as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Mr. Warren previously served as a corporate lawyer at GrafTech International Ltd., a global manufacturer of graphite electrodes for electric arc furnace steel production, and at FirstEnergy Corp., one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems. He began his law career at Tucker Ellis LLP, where his work included mergers and acquisitions, securities, and other corporate transactions. Prior to his legal career, Jim worked as an electrical engineer in defense industry research and development roles at Areté Associates and The Aerospace Corporation.

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies, appointed James Warren as its Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Warren’s responsibilities include corporate governance, securities, intellectual property, and commercial transactions, as well as corporate strategic development.

Mr. Warren obtained his law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude. He also earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Warren was a Draper Fellow at the C.S. Draper Laboratory during his graduate work at MIT.

James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus said, “It is very exciting to have Jim join us at this inflection point of the company’s transformation into a global leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting. Jim brings us an exceptional, multifaceted set of talents and capabilities to Energy Focus. His advanced engineering and legal knowledge and experience built from both established and emerging growth companies provides him with a unique and keen understanding of our converging needs in the areas of legal, technology, and business development. We look forward to having his contribution to help drive Energy Focus’ future growth.”

“Joining Energy Focus at this pivotal time in the company’s and the lighting industry’s development is a rare, electrifying opportunity for me to help shape its future,” said Mr. Warren. “I am excited by the company’s innovative technologies and products, and its clear vision to be a leading, impactful global technology force and change agent. I look forward to being part of the team to help Energy Focus navigate the paths and execute the strategies to materialize that vision.”