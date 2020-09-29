 

Energy Focus Appoints James Warren as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 15:02  |  77   |   |   

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies, appointed James Warren as its Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Warren’s responsibilities include corporate governance, securities, intellectual property, and commercial transactions, as well as corporate strategic development.

Mr. Warren previously served as a corporate lawyer at GrafTech International Ltd., a global manufacturer of graphite electrodes for electric arc furnace steel production, and at FirstEnergy Corp., one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems. He began his law career at Tucker Ellis LLP, where his work included mergers and acquisitions, securities, and other corporate transactions.   Prior to his legal career, Jim worked as an electrical engineer in defense industry research and development roles at Areté Associates and The Aerospace Corporation.

Mr. Warren obtained his law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude. He also earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Warren was a Draper Fellow at the C.S. Draper Laboratory during his graduate work at MIT.

James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus said, “It is very exciting to have Jim join us at this inflection point of the company’s transformation into a global leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting. Jim brings us an exceptional, multifaceted set of talents and capabilities to Energy Focus. His advanced engineering and legal knowledge and experience built from both established and emerging growth companies provides him with a unique and keen understanding of our converging needs in the areas of legal, technology, and business development. We look forward to having his contribution to help drive Energy Focus’ future growth.”

“Joining Energy Focus at this pivotal time in the company’s and the lighting industry’s development is a rare, electrifying opportunity for me to help shape its future,” said Mr. Warren. “I am excited by the company’s innovative technologies and products, and its clear vision to be a leading, impactful global technology force and change agent. I look forward to being part of the team to help Energy Focus navigate the paths and execute the strategies to materialize that vision.”

Seite 1 von 3
Energy Focus Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Energy Focus Awarded Exclusive Contract Valued at Up To $4.8 Million from U.S. Navy
03.09.20
Energy Focus to Present at Two September Investor Conferences