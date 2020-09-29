 

Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to Minneapolis & St. Paul customers; offers cutting-edge equipment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 15:00  |  65   |   |   

New 5G Internet hardware offers sleek design, longer range and easy set up experience

What you need to know:

  • Verizon 5G Home Internet expands to Minneapolis and St. Paul
  • Now customers in eight cities can take advantage of the blazing fast wireless broadband 5G Ultra Wideband service
  • Newly designed hardware with easy self-setup using augmented reality now available for customers with peak speeds of up to 1 Gbps1
  • New 5G Home Internet customers get Disney+, YouTube TV and Amazon Smart Home Bundle
  • No hidden fees and no annual contract at a cost of $50 per month for Verizon customers* and $70 per month for non-Verizon customers**

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New cities. New industry-leading hardware. New perks. Beginning October 1, Verizon will launch 5G Home Internet in Minneapolis & St. Paul, bringing the blazing fast 5G Home Internet service to customers in eight cities, along with newly designed hardware including easy self-setup using augmented reality. It’s an ideal broadband service for those who are working or schooling from home, binge-watching content or powering a smart home.

New cutting-edge hardware available

The newest 5G Home hardware, 5G Internet Gateway, is a first-to-market MMwave 5G CPE/Router. 5G Internet Gateway is more advanced allowing customers to experience peak speeds of up to 1 Gbps1; that means multiple devices running at the same time for all your connectivity needs. The new hardware comes with a more streamlined design, greater antenna range, and augmented reality functionality for easy set up. Want some help? We’ve got you covered and can set it up for you.

“Verizon's new 5G Internet Gateway is a game-changer for our customers,” said Frank Boulben, SVP Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon. “With people spending more time at home during these challenging times, the expansion of 5G Home Internet to new markets with new and improved hardware will provide customers with the flexibility and reliability to enjoy more digital experiences and increased productivity from the comfort of their home.”

Content & more

It’s all about the content. Verizon teams up with some of the best content providers in the industry to give customers exclusive offers. New 5G Home Internet customers will get YouTube TV for one month and Disney+ for one year on us. For all streaming needs, customers get a free Stream TV device, which delivers access to an extensive library of OTT channels, apps and entertainment, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

