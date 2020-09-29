AXIM Biotechnologies Files Patent for World’s First Face Mask Designed to Capture SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19

According to Market Study Report, LLC, the global face mask market size was valued at $4.58 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21.2 billion by 2026. The outbreak of respiratory infection based pandemic diseases like COVID-19 is fueling global demand for face masks among frontline health workers such as first responders, nurses, and medical practitioners.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has filed a provisional patent for a first-in-class face mask that captures and deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Most commercially available masks are unable to efficiently filter the tiny aerosols that contain the virus. Viruses that are attached to the filtering materials can penetrate through a moist mask and, thus, increase the risk of infection. AXIM’s novel face mask is designed to provide enhanced protection from infection by capturing the viruses in the face mask filter layer before it reaches or after it exits the user's respiratory system.

To accomplish the goal of capturing SARS-CoV-2 on the face mask, AXIM developed a cost-effective treatment for the face mask surfaces that utilizes a proprietary set of reagents that are permanently embedded into the mask filter which then captures the virus instantaneously on contact.

Numerous studies have shown that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein enters human host cells by locking its spike protein to cell-surface proteins. AXIM’s initial laboratory testing has demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein tightly binds to the capture reagents finely interspersed throughout face mask fibers, therefore significantly increasing its capture efficiency when compared to the commercially available masks and further preventing the virus from entering or exiting the user’s respiratory system.

“Our highly accredited scientists have proven that by coating the filtration layers of our face masks with our proprietary reagents, which SARS-CoV-2 binds to, we can ‘capture’ the virus in the masks to provide enhanced protection and lower the rate of COVID-19 infection,” said AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II.

AXIM is examining the regulatory pathways necessary to obtain approval to distribute the face mask in the U.S, either the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and in the European Union. AXIM plans to license face mask manufacturers to handle large-scale production and distribution of the face mask while manufacturing the preparatory reagent ingredients in its own laboratory.