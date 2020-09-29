 

AXIM Biotechnologies Files Patent for World’s First Face Mask Designed to Capture SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has filed a provisional patent for a first-in-class face mask that captures and deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Market Study Report, LLC, the global face mask market size was valued at $4.58 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21.2 billion by 2026. The outbreak of respiratory infection based pandemic diseases like COVID-19 is fueling global demand for face masks among frontline health workers such as first responders, nurses, and medical practitioners.

Most commercially available masks are unable to efficiently filter the tiny aerosols that contain the virus. Viruses that are attached to the filtering materials can penetrate through a moist mask and, thus, increase the risk of infection. AXIM’s novel face mask is designed to provide enhanced protection from infection by capturing the viruses in the face mask filter layer before it reaches or after it exits the user's respiratory system.

To accomplish the goal of capturing SARS-CoV-2 on the face mask, AXIM developed a cost-effective treatment for the face mask surfaces that utilizes a proprietary set of reagents that are permanently embedded into the mask filter which then captures the virus instantaneously on contact.

Numerous studies have shown that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein enters human host cells by locking its spike protein to cell-surface proteins. AXIM’s initial laboratory testing has demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein tightly binds to the capture reagents finely interspersed throughout face mask fibers, therefore significantly increasing its capture efficiency when compared to the commercially available masks and further preventing the virus from entering or exiting the user’s respiratory system.

“Our highly accredited scientists have proven that by coating the filtration layers of our face masks with our proprietary reagents, which SARS-CoV-2 binds to, we can ‘capture’ the virus in the masks to provide enhanced protection and lower the rate of COVID-19 infection,” said AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II.

AXIM is examining the regulatory pathways necessary to obtain approval to distribute the face mask in the U.S, either the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and in the European Union. AXIM plans to license face mask manufacturers to handle large-scale production and distribution of the face mask while manufacturing the preparatory reagent ingredients in its own laboratory.

Seite 1 von 3
AXIM Biotechnologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
AXIM Biotechnologies Receives Notice of U.S. Patent Allowance for Proprietary Compounds and Methods Targeting Tumor Metastasis Through QSOX1
16.09.20
AXIM Biotechnologies Files Emergency Use Authorization With the FDA for First–in-Class COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test for Neutralizing Antibodies