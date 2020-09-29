 

Indus Holdings, Inc. Launches New Lineup of Moon Edibles, Announces Return of Seasonal Favorites

Cannabis-infused gummies and mints make their debut alongside popular Pumpkin Spice Orbit and Peppermint Parallax chocolate bars

SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because one good trip deserves another, California cannabis leader Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is expanding its lineup of best-selling MOON edibles with all-new MOON gummies and mints, while announcing the return of two out-of-this-world seasonal flavors – back by popular demand.

Announcing two new additions to our award-winning lineup;

  • All New Moon Gummies: Our new 5mg THC MOON gummies are sold in tin packs of 20. The debut flavor lineup includes: Tropical Sunrise, a sativa blend of bright mango and juicy pineapple flavors; Fruit Punch, a hybrid mix featuring the taste of wild strawberries, red raspberries, and citrus; and Blueberry Lemonade, an indica blend of sweet and sour – perfect for the after-work unwind.
  • All New Moon Mints: Each one of these new mints contain 2.5mg THC and is sold in servings of 40. As with our MOON gummies, the mints are created using all-natural ingredients without a hint of cannabis taste.

And, the refined return of two seasonal favorites;

  • The Pumpkin Spice Orbit Bar: A terpene-enriched hybrid edible chocolate bar – a uniquely crafted blend of 10mg THC, Guittard chocolate, and Amoretti flavoring – is back just in time for fall.
  • The Peppermint Parallax Bar: a classic 10mg THC, the terpene-enriched, hybrid dark chocolate will return to retailers in early November just in time to fill stockings abound with holiday cheer.

“MOON edibles have gained an incredible following since they were introduced to the market more than five years ago. Since that time, countless customers across the state have come to love Moon for our delectable chocolates offered at unmatched value,” explains Indus Holdings, Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. "The product expansion brings a well-known name to new categories that vastly expand the brand’s revenue potential.”

MOON products – a range of bars and bites in a variety of delectable flavors – have been among the top 2 best-selling chocolate edible brands in California since 2016. The brand is recognized for offering the best value per milligram and for its locally-sourced chocolate from the acclaimed Guittard Chocolate Company, a family owned and operated brand recognized the world over for its 150-year commitment to confectionary perfection at its purest.

