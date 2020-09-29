 

EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Intakt Snacks of Chile

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Lake Blue SpA d.b.a. INTAKT SNACKSTM (“Intakt Snacks”), a Chilean royalty partner of the Company. Intakt Snacks has purchased a second 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) machine to double its royalty-bearing capacity for the commercial production of dried cheese snacks in Chile. Intakt Snacks previously signed a royalty-bearing commercial license with EnWave in July 2015 and pays the Company a royalty equal to five percent of the revenues it generates from REV-dried products.

Intakt Snacks’ portfolio of crunchy cheese products includes different types of cheese infused with various natural ingredients like Chili Pepper and Coriander (Spicy), Black Pepper, Oregano, Mozzarella-Blue Cheese, Onion, Tomato-Basil-Oregano (Mediterranean Mix), Blueberry, Raspberry, and Honey. Intakt Snacks currently distributed its products through domestic retailers in Chile and the U.S. through several keto snack distribution companies and e-commerce platforms. Intakt Snacks plans to expand its distribution into the Chinese and the Japanese markets in 2021, and recent growth has led to the need for additional REVTM machine capacity.

EnWave currently has forty active royalty-partners, including twelve companies that are using REV technology to create innovative, nutritious, shelf-stable dairy applications. REV offers its users proven scalability, reliability and material economic advantages.

About Intakt Snacks
Lake Blue SpA d.b.a. INTAKT SNACKSTM, is a family owned agro-industrial company with a history spanning more than 60 years in dairy and meat ​production in the Rivers Region of southern Chile, one of the most pristine places in the world. During the last decade, LakeBlue has developed fruit production that has successfully been exported to markets including the United States, Europe, China and Korea.  

Intakt Snacks has been producing and selling cheese snacks internationally since 2016. For more information about Intakt Snacks, please visit www.intaktsnacks.com.

About EnWave
EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

