Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution

Beyond Meat first launched its frozen products at Walmart in 2015. Since then, Walmart has expanded its Beyond Meat in-store offerings to include the Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage in the fresh meat aisle and most recently, the Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties in the freezer aisle.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced a major expansion in its long-standing relationship with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer 1 . Following this summer’s successful launch of the Cookout Classic value pack, Beyond Meat’s most affordable product offering to date, this fall, Walmart plans to triple availability of the Beyond Burger from approximately 800 locations to more than 2,400 stores nationwide beginning next week. The move comes as part of Beyond Meat’s effort to increase worldwide accessibility to simple, plant-based meat products made without GMOs.

Beyond Meat to triple distribution of the Beyond Burger to more than 2,400 Walmart locations nationwide

“Walmart has been a terrific partner and we’re excited to strengthen that partnership in depth and breadth as we look to offer more Beyond Meat products at more Walmart locations, furthering our commitment to increasing accessibility of plant-based meat,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat.

This news follows an exciting year of growth for Beyond Meat, whose products are available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide. This increased distribution of the Beyond Burger at Walmart comes as the demand for plant-based meat continues to rise and consumers continue to choose Beyond Meat; according to the latest 4-week SPINS data ending 9/6/20, Beyond Meat was the #1 selling brand in all refrigerated plant-based meat.

The Beyond Burger is designed to look, cook and satisfy like a traditional beef burger but is made from simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten.

The Beyond Burger has:

20g of protein, offering a complete protein source derived from a combination of peas, mung beans and rice

35% less saturated fat than an 80/20 beef burger

No cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones

Certified Kosher and Halal

Beyond Meat’s vision is to be a global protein company capable of serving consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable protein. Recently, the findings from a clinical study using Beyond Meat’s plant-based products were published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition . In the study conducted at Stanford University, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with plant-based meat. The results provide yet another data point in a growing field of research about how plant-based meat can help people live healthier lives, and Beyond Meat is committed to supporting further academic and scientific study into the impacts of plant-based meats on health.