 

Oxford Immunotec Announces Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Clearance of the T-SPOT.TB Test for Use in Pediatrics Over the Age of Two

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 15:00  |  76   |   |   

The T-SPOT.TB test is now the only interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) cleared for use in children ages two and upwards in the United States

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it has received clearance from the FDA to amend the pediatric age limitation to allow use of the T-SPOT.TB test in individuals two years of age and older.

“This clearance fills an unmet need, as many pediatric patients are still TB screened using the antiquated tuberculin skin test. Removing this pediatric limitation further demonstrates the strong clinical performance of the T-SPOT.TB test across a spectrum of patient populations,” said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. “This clearance comes at a perfect time for pediatric patients, parents and providers. Completing TB screening in one office visit is critical during this pandemic. Whether it’s a TB screen due to patient risk or a mandatory test for a school physical, providers can now confidently complete their pediatric patient screen in one visit with an FDA approved diagnostic.”

The T-SPOT.TB test is available nationally through Quest Diagnostics and through regional laboratory partners.

For additional information about the T-SPOT.TB test, visit www.tspot.com.

About the T-SPOT.TB Test

The T-SPOT.TB test is a single-visit blood test for TB screening and is one of only two recommended alternatives to the tuberculin skin test (TST) – otherwise known as purified protein derivative (PPD) test, or the Mantoux test. The T-SPOT.TB test is available in over 50 countries including Europe, China, Japan and the US, and is recognized by the WHO as one of the 100 essential diagnostic tests that should be available in every country. The T-SPOT.TB test uses a standardized sample, reducing the influence of factors in the blood which may affect performance, and normalizing for cell number variation. The test has been shown to have a sensitivity of 95.6% and a specificity in excess of 97.1%, and is able to maintain performance even in samples otherwise difficult to test, such as samples from immunosuppressed patients. The T-SPOT.TB test does not cross-react with the BCG vaccine1. Automation of the T-SPOT.TB test is possible using the T-Cell Select reagent kit. Automation solutions are available for low, medium and high throughput settings2. The T-Cell Select reagent kit also enables samples to be stored at ambient temperature for up to 54 hours after blood is collected.

Seite 1 von 3
Oxford Immunotec Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Oxford Immunotec Joins Forces with Public Health England (PHE) in a Large Clinical Trial Utilizing T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Test

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.08.20
1
Oxford Immunotec - Tenbagger-Potenzial?