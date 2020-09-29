Seismic Raises $92M in Series F Funding Led by the Permira Funds, Valuing Company at ~$1.6B

SAN DIEGO and MENLO PARK, California, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, and Permira, the global private equity firm, today announced Seismic has raised a Series F round of $92M led by a company backed by the Permira funds to accelerate Seismic's rapid innovation, international growth, and M&A activity. Additional new strategic investors include Ameriprise Financial and EDBI . Existing investors participating in the round include Jackson Square Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and T. Rowe Price. This round brings the total raised by Seismic to approximately $270M to-date and values the company at approximately $1.6 billion.

In addition to its primary capital investment, the Permira funds have also made a significant secondary investment in Seismic, becoming Seismic's single largest shareholder.

"We founded Seismic ten years ago to enable marketing and sales teams to engage with prospective customers with the right content at the right time - delivering tailored, personalized experiences at scale," said Doug Winter, Seismic Co-Founder and CEO. "Permira's investment in Seismic is a tremendous testament to Seismic's market opportunity, team, and overall momentum. Permira's experience investing in leading enterprise software companies will help us accelerate Seismic platform innovations, international expansion, and M&A efforts. We are also thrilled to have Ameriprise Financial, a valued Seismic customer, expand their relationship with us as a strategic investor. In addition, I'm excited to welcome EDBI, a leading global investment firm in Asia, to the Seismic family as we continue to expand our footprint in the Asia-Pacific region."

Seismic has emerged as the clear sales enablement and marketing orchestration leader with revenues nearly four times its nearest competitor. During the first half of 2020, Seismic achieved a 148 percent increase in active users over the prior year period, driven in part by the world's shift to digital and remote work. In addition, the company expanded its Seismic Storytelling Platform with the acquisition of Percolate in November 2019. Seismic has also driven international expansion, including opening offices in France, Germany, and Australia in the past year. With more than 600 enterprise customers worldwide, Seismic enjoys a best-in-class net retention rate of nearly 120 percent, indicative of the growing value it's delivering its customers.