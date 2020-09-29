 

AMN Healthcare Unites School Teletherapy with Interpretation Services to Reach All Students in Need

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) launched a unique service that combines teletherapy for schools with video interpretation services, allowing therapy professionals to communicate with any student, parent, or guardian who may be limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf or hard of hearing.

The new service combines an advanced teletherapy platform and the nation’s top school therapists, psychiatrists, social workers, and other care providers with medically qualified interpreters, enabling virtual patient-provider encounters in multiple languages including American Sign Language. Teletherapy helps school districts reach all students diagnosed with disabilities, including those needing interpreters, while also addressing the shortages of therapy professionals, particularly in rural areas and other underserved communities.

“The burden on school districts to provide consistent, quality therapy is higher today than ever before. Schools must overcome significant barriers to reach all the children who need help,” said Kelly Rakowski, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Talent Solutions, at AMN Healthcare. “By combining teletherapy services with live interpretation from medically qualified interpreters, AMN Healthcare is expanding access to care and helping to improve health equity throughout the country.”

Growing in number over the last two decades, there are approximately 7 million disabled students in the United States, comprising 14% of national public school enrollment, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which also shows that nearly 10% of all U.S. students are English Learners. Under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), students with disabilities are guaranteed appropriate special education services.

The groundbreaking innovation combining school teletherapy with AMN Language Services represents the synergy of two pioneering companies recently acquired by AMN Healthcare. School teletherapy provides speech language pathologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and school psychologists to schools throughout the country, including through a proprietary telehealth platform Televate. AMN Language Services include the largest video remote interpreting service in the world with over 200 health systems, 2,200 hospitals, and thousands of clinics using its solutions.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com. 

