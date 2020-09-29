 

Forte Biosciences, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in the Clinical Trial of FB-401 for the Treatment of Children and Adults With Atopic Dermatitis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 15:00  |  68   |   |   

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

The multi-center, placebo controlled clinical trial of FB-401 is expected to enroll approximately 124 pediatric, adolescent and adult subjects aged 2 years of age and older with atopic dermatitis (AD). The primary endpoint of the trial is EASI-50, which is a measure of the proportion of patients that achieve at least a 50% improvement in the atopic dermatitis disease burden as measured by the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI).

FB-401 is a topically applied live biotherapeutic consisting of specifically selected strains of commensal Roseomonas mucosa and has demonstrated excellent tolerability and significant improvement in atopic dermatitis disease activity in both adults and children in a Phase 1/2a trial which was recently published in Science Translational Medicine.

In the previously completed Phase 1/2a trial, the pediatric cohort enrolled AD patients with mild, moderate and severe disease, ranging in age from 3 to 16 years. Those patients were treated topically with FB-401 for 16 weeks (twice weekly for 12 weeks and every other day for the final 4 weeks). EASI-50 was achieved by 90% of the pediatric patients and 100% of the subset of moderate-to-severe pediatric patients. The mean improvement in the EASI score was 77%, with improvements observed on all actively treated body regions. The activity was durable through the follow-up period of up to 8 months after the end of treatment. Pruritus (itch) also improved by an average of 4 points (mean improvement of 58%). FB-401 has been shown to drive tissue repair and anti-inflammation while controlling potentially harmful bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus.

“We are very excited to be initiating this clinical study,” said Paul Wagner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Forte Biosciences. “FB-401 has the potential to address a significant unmet need for pediatric and adult patients suffering from atopic dermatitis. Children, in particular have limited treatment options and account for the majority of the approximately 17 million AD patients in the U.S. alone.”

For additional information about the trial, see ClinicalTrials.gov using identifier NCT04504279.

About Forte

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. Forte has completed Phase 1/2a testing of FB-401 in pediatric and adult patients (3 years of age and older) with atopic dermatitis (AD) and a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in AD patients, 2 years of age and older has been initiated. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective therapies particularly for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients.

Seite 1 von 3
Forte Biosciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: TOCAGEN..hochspekulativ: USD 8.64 am 27.10.2017
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
Forte Biosciences, Inc. Announces Full Publication of Phase 1/2 Data in Science Translational Medicine

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
14
TOCAGEN..hochspekulativ: USD 8.64 am 27.10.2017