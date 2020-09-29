Forte Biosciences, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in the Clinical Trial of FB-401 for the Treatment of Children and Adults With Atopic Dermatitis

The multi-center, placebo controlled clinical trial of FB-401 is expected to enroll approximately 124 pediatric, adolescent and adult subjects aged 2 years of age and older with atopic dermatitis (AD). The primary endpoint of the trial is EASI-50, which is a measure of the proportion of patients that achieve at least a 50% improvement in the atopic dermatitis disease burden as measured by the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI).

Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( www.fortebiorx.com ) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

FB-401 is a topically applied live biotherapeutic consisting of specifically selected strains of commensal Roseomonas mucosa and has demonstrated excellent tolerability and significant improvement in atopic dermatitis disease activity in both adults and children in a Phase 1/2a trial which was recently published in Science Translational Medicine.

In the previously completed Phase 1/2a trial, the pediatric cohort enrolled AD patients with mild, moderate and severe disease, ranging in age from 3 to 16 years. Those patients were treated topically with FB-401 for 16 weeks (twice weekly for 12 weeks and every other day for the final 4 weeks). EASI-50 was achieved by 90% of the pediatric patients and 100% of the subset of moderate-to-severe pediatric patients. The mean improvement in the EASI score was 77%, with improvements observed on all actively treated body regions. The activity was durable through the follow-up period of up to 8 months after the end of treatment. Pruritus (itch) also improved by an average of 4 points (mean improvement of 58%). FB-401 has been shown to drive tissue repair and anti-inflammation while controlling potentially harmful bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus.

“We are very excited to be initiating this clinical study,” said Paul Wagner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Forte Biosciences. “FB-401 has the potential to address a significant unmet need for pediatric and adult patients suffering from atopic dermatitis. Children, in particular have limited treatment options and account for the majority of the approximately 17 million AD patients in the U.S. alone.”

For additional information about the trial, see ClinicalTrials.gov using identifier NCT04504279.

About Forte

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. Forte has completed Phase 1/2a testing of FB-401 in pediatric and adult patients (3 years of age and older) with atopic dermatitis (AD) and a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in AD patients, 2 years of age and older has been initiated. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective therapies particularly for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients.