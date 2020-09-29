Acadia Healthcare Provides an Update on the U.K. Sale Process

Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare, remarked, “We have notified potential buyers that we will shortly relaunch the formal process regarding the sale of our U.K. business. Our objective continues to be maximizing value for our stockholders. As we continue to work with our financial and legal advisors, we will update the market on the sales process when and as we determine it is appropriate.”

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of June 30, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 589 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties and our future results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to the relaunch of the formal process regarding the sale of our U.K. business.

