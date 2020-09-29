 

Blue Hexagon and Narvar Join Forces for AI-Powered Secure Cloud Ecommerce Transforming Global Retail Industry

Blue Hexagon, deep learning innovator of Cyber AI You Can Trust today announced its partnership with Narvar to help protect the global ecommerce industry at the speed of cloud computing.

Recognized in the 2020 Forbes AI 50 list as one of America’s most promising artificial intelligence (AI) companies, and the Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, Blue Hexagon is the only real-time deep learning cybersecurity company to instantly detect, hunt and respond to zero-day threats as well as active adversaries, and reduce security alert overload.

Narvar empowers commerce companies to deliver world-class customer experiences through its intelligent post-purchase platform. They’re trusted by the retail industry’s best — 650 and counting — including Levi’s, Sephora, Patagonia, Bose, Warby Parker, and The Home Depot.

“As Narvar transforms global ecommerce at scale, handling over 6 billion interactions every year for 125 million consumers in 38 countries, security is paramount for business continuity. Blue Hexagon’s deep learning platform is a leading solution for detecting and stopping zero-day attacks in real time,” said Ram Ravichandran, CTO of Narvar. “With Blue Hexagon, we can further empower secure ecommerce with continuous monitoring and cloud threat protection.”

“We built the Blue Hexagon NDR as a highly scalable solution in easy to deploy form factors that protects customers’ privacy and delivers unequaled hi-fidelity activity monitoring and threat protection,” said Nayeem Islam, CEO and co-founder of Blue Hexagon. “We are honored to partner with Narvar to enable the cloud-driven business transformation, highly secure against today’s sophisticated threats and hackers, with the power of real-time deep learning.”

Cloud threats extend across a wide range including evasion, denial of service, privilege escalation, identity spoofing, account hijacking and abuse, and exfiltration etc. Blue Hexagon NDR solution can detect threats including zero-days in less than a second, and malicious activities or adversaries at near 100% efficacy. And, remediation can be invoked using cloud native services in addition to notifying the cloud security centers or SIEM platforms, in real time.

Additional resources:

Blue Hexagon Next-Gen NDR innovator recognized in Forbes AI 50 list for 2020
Blue Hexagon named as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response
Next-Gen NDR for GCP – Powered by Deep Learning datasheet
Next-Gen NDR for AWS - Deep Learning Security-as-Code datasheet

About Blue Hexagon:

Blue Hexagon is a deep learning innovator of Cyber AI You Can Trust to stop cyber adversaries and malware at sub-second speed. The company’s real-time, deep learning next-gen network detection and response solution delivers the world’s highest detection efficacy for zero-day and known threats, and real-time orchestration controls, to protect enterprise network, cloud, and email. Blue Hexagon Deep Learning models do not require baselining and eliminate learning delays, agents, sandboxes, and rules or signatures. Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. Follow us @bluehexagonai and bluehexagon.ai.



