Renewable Energy Group Hires Bob Kenyon as Vice President, Sales & Marketing Following the Announcement of Gary Haer’s Retirement

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today that Bob Kenyon will be joining the company as Vice President, Sales & Marketing effective September 30, 2020. Kenyon will be succeeding Gary Haer following his decision to retire.

Bob Kenyon will be joining REG as Vice President, Sales & Marketing effective September 30, 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kenyon brings deep knowledge of the oil and gas industry with more than 26 years of experience in fuels operations and downstream marketing. Most recently, Kenyon served as President of Atlas Oil Company in Taylor, MI. Atlas Oil Company is one of the largest fuels distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 49 states.

“We are delighted to have Bob join REG. His extensive background in fuels marketing and downstream sales is a natural fit with our downstream growth plans,” said REG President & CEO Cynthia ‘CJ’ Warner. “Bob will lead our sales & marketing functions at an exciting time for REG as we grow our global footprint and customer base.”

As a member of the senior management team, Kenyon will lead the teams that oversee the sales, marketing and customer care for REG’s high quality products including biodiesel, renewable diesel, REG Ultra Clean and blended fuels.

“I'm honored to be joining a team of dedicated professionals bringing clean energy solutions to the world,” said Kenyon. “REG is well positioned to lead the adoption of biofuels globally and I'm excited to lead our Fuel Forward sales and marketing strategy to partner with customers and drive sustainability initiatives.”

Bob holds a degree in Business Management from Eastern Michigan University. Bob serves on the board of the American Diabetes Association of Michigan and is a member of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers Association. He will be relocating to the Ames area.

After 20 years of dedication and advocacy for REG and the biodiesel industry, current Vice President, Sales & Marketing Gary Haer has decided to retire. Following a thorough handover and management of change process with Kenyon, Haer intends to retire from REG at the end of March 2021. Haer is truly one of the first pioneers of the industry and served as Chairman of the National Biodiesel Board during critical points for the industry.

“As one of the very first employees of REG, Gary has been instrumental in the growth of the company and the biodiesel industry at large,” said Warner. “Gary grew the sales organization from a single individual selling fuel to farmers, to leading a global team selling a half a billion gallons annually. Gary has inspired so very many people across the span of his career, has truly made a positive difference, and will always be considered a valued member of our team.”

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is North America’s largest producer of biodiesel and an industry leading producer of renewable diesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

