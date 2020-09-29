Pocket the 5G Motorola razr for HALF Off at T-Mobile

The retro vibe of the Motorola razr flip phone meets 5G and taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum on America’s first and largest 5G network covering over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles — more than the other guys combined. And thanks to the Un-carrier’s massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that’s 7.5X faster than today’s average LTE speeds.

No time machine needed, the Motorola razr has arrived . T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the new 5G smartphone is coming to T-Mobile stores on October 2. And, the Un-carrier has two offers for new and existing customers that are so good you’ll forget it’s 2020:

The Motorola razr features a 6.2” OLED display and the Quick View front display gives customers quick access to respond to messages, get directions, skip songs and more. The new smartphone has two cameras (48 MP and 20 MP) that is packed with OIS and Quad Pixel technology for crisp photos and better low light sensitivity to help customers take that perfect shot, no matter the hour. Plus, it comes with an all-day battery with TurboPower charging capabilities that gives hours of power in just minutes of charging.

Customers can get the Motorola razr for $58.34 a month ($0 down; $1,399.99 FRP) — all for 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. The razr will be available at T-Mobile in Polished Graphite and Blush Gold.

