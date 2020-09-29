 

Pocket the 5G Motorola razr for HALF Off at T-Mobile

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 15:07  |  62   |   |   

No time machine needed, the Motorola razr has arrived. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the new 5G smartphone is coming to T-Mobile stores on October 2. And, the Un-carrier has two offers for new and existing customers that are so good you’ll forget it’s 2020:

  • Get the Motorola razr for half off with 24 monthly bill credits when you activate a new line and trade-in an eligible device.
  • Get $400 off the Motorola razr with 24 monthly bill credits and eligible device trade in.

The retro vibe of the Motorola razr flip phone meets 5G and taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum on America’s first and largest 5G network covering over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles — more than the other guys combined. And thanks to the Un-carrier’s massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that’s 7.5X faster than today’s average LTE speeds.

The Motorola razr features a 6.2” OLED display and the Quick View front display gives customers quick access to respond to messages, get directions, skip songs and more. The new smartphone has two cameras (48 MP and 20 MP) that is packed with OIS and Quad Pixel technology for crisp photos and better low light sensitivity to help customers take that perfect shot, no matter the hour. Plus, it comes with an all-day battery with TurboPower charging capabilities that gives hours of power in just minutes of charging.

Customers can get the Motorola razr for $58.34 a month ($0 down; $1,399.99 FRP) — all for 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. The razr will be available at T-Mobile in Polished Graphite and Blush Gold.

For more details on the Motorola razr 5G at T-Mobile, head here: t-mobile.com/cell-phone/motorola-razr-5g. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits, you may owe up to the full value of your device on required finance agreement; if cancelling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Limited time offers; subject to change. Qualifying credit & service required. $10 SIM card and $20 support charge may be required. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. 5G coverage not available in some areas. Double the 5G coverage based on Ookla CoverageRight data released 8/15/2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Gold jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:40 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: Bis US-Wahl jede Rally "gedeckelt"?
17:55 Uhr
Tagesausblick für 30.09.: DAX mit leichten Verlusten. Covestro und Post stark!
17:06 Uhr
CORRECTION - Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces September Distributions
16:08 Uhr
goldinvest.de: SKRR mobilisiert Bohrcrew für Olson-Goldprojekt in Saskatchewan
15:32 Uhr
Die Llewelyn-Verwerfungszone: Ein riesiges Zufuhrkanalsystem für Gold und Kupfer
15:30 Uhr
Foley Catheter Market to Surpass Market Valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights in New Study
14:00 Uhr
Craig Parry and Christian Kargl-Simard Join Surge Copper’s Board of Directors, James Hynes as Advisor and the Company Announces a C$6.5 Million Dollar Financing
11:15 Uhr
Chartanalyse: Gold, Silber und Edelmetallminen – Game Over oder doch nur eine gesunde Korrektur?
11:04 Uhr
Volatilität im Kommen – so können Anleger sich rüsten
09:00 Uhr
Videoausblick: Die Rally als Botschaft? Biden gegen Trump!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:30 Uhr
63.792
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
13:34 Uhr
481
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
27.09.20
2
Agnico Eagle Mines: Bodenbildung läuft!
25.09.20
2
Factoring als Liquiditätsmotor: Im Experteninterview mit Stephan Ninow, Geschäftsführer der abcfinan
23.09.20
48.757
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading