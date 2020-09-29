 

Cinedigm Releases the Hilarious Comedy CANADIAN STRAIN Available Now on Digital and DVD

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and Glass House Distribution announces their third release of a multifilm deal with the comedy from our neighbors to the north CANADIAN STRAIN, which made its world premiere to enthusiastic audiences at the Whistler Film Festival. The film garnered further praise at the Oakville Festival of Films and Art in Ontario. CANADIAN STRAIN is set to release in the U.S.A. today on Digital and DVD.

Written and directed by Geordie Sabbagh and produced by Ashleigh Rains, the film stars Jess Salgueiro, Naomi Sniekus, Nelu Handa, and comedian Colin Mochrie (Who’s Line is it Anyway).

But this movie is no Cheech and Chong knockoff – it’s about hilarious but painfully real situations that could have, may have risen from one seminal moment in Canada – the legalization of cannabis. "The film started with a simple question -- what happens to all the dealers when weed becomes legal?" said Sabbagh. The award-winning director then answers his own question, "Only in Canada would the answer be the government takes over and they didn't even say they were sorry."

CANADIAN STRAIN follows cannabis dealer Anne Banting (Salgueiro) who thought, now that it’s legal, she could finally stop looking over her shoulder. Instead, she’s looking for a job. Her customers have left her for the only legal dealer in town, the government, and a decade as a dealer isn’t something she can put on her CV, even with pharmaceutical level knowledge. Everyone thinks Anne hasn’t grown up and it’s time to move on, even though her passion is helping others. Now with no money, no direction, and some worthless weed, she’s forced to confront the system while trying to hold on to what she loves. Dealing was never hard… until they made it legal.

Jessica Salgueiro really shines in the starring role, bringing wit, humanity and gravitas to the role of a criminal suddenly out of a career. Her growing body of impressive work includes recurring roles on award-winning series Workin’ Moms on Netflix and The Boys on Amazon.

“We fell in love with this irreverent comedy as soon as we first screened it,” says Tom Malloy, President of Glass House Distribution. “We knew it was special and would find audiences, but in the time of Covid, this movie is even more timely and relevant.”

FILM DETAILS
 Distribution Company: Cinedigm
Film Release: September 29, 2020
Running Time: 79 minutes
Aspect Ratio: Widescreen
Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital
Subtitles: English SDH
Genre: Comedy
Rated: R
Written by: Geordie Sabbagh
Directed by: Geordie Sabbagh
Starring: Jess Salgueiro, Naomi Sniekus, Nelu Handa, Colin Mochrie
Embeddable Trailer: https://youtu.be/UCBqaIu34pU
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/canadianstrain

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

ABOUT GLASS HOUSE DISTRIBUTION

Glass House Distribution is an international distribution company specializing in feature films and television. Founded by Malloy and Bryan Glass in September of 2015, Glass House has grown to a major player in the world of film and TV sales, attending markets at Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, Mipcom and AFM in Los Angeles. Glass House’s original series “Dropping the Soap” won an Emmy for Star Jane Lynch for Best Actress in a web series or comedy.

