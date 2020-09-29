Cinedigm Releases the Hilarious Comedy CANADIAN STRAIN Available Now on Digital and DVD

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and Glass House Distribution announces their third release of a multifilm deal with the comedy from our neighbors to the north CANADIAN STRAIN , which made its world premiere to enthusiastic audiences at the Whistler Film Festival. The film garnered further praise at the Oakville Festival of Films and Art in Ontario. CANADIAN STRAIN is set to release in the U.S.A. today on Digital and DVD.

But this movie is no Cheech and Chong knockoff – it’s about hilarious but painfully real situations that could have, may have risen from one seminal moment in Canada – the legalization of cannabis. "The film started with a simple question -- what happens to all the dealers when weed becomes legal?" said Sabbagh. The award-winning director then answers his own question, "Only in Canada would the answer be the government takes over and they didn't even say they were sorry."

CANADIAN STRAIN follows cannabis dealer Anne Banting (Salgueiro) who thought, now that it’s legal, she could finally stop looking over her shoulder. Instead, she’s looking for a job. Her customers have left her for the only legal dealer in town, the government, and a decade as a dealer isn’t something she can put on her CV, even with pharmaceutical level knowledge. Everyone thinks Anne hasn’t grown up and it’s time to move on, even though her passion is helping others. Now with no money, no direction, and some worthless weed, she’s forced to confront the system while trying to hold on to what she loves. Dealing was never hard… until they made it legal.

Jessica Salgueiro really shines in the starring role, bringing wit, humanity and gravitas to the role of a criminal suddenly out of a career. Her growing body of impressive work includes recurring roles on award-winning series Workin’ Moms on Netflix and The Boys on Amazon.

“We fell in love with this irreverent comedy as soon as we first screened it,” says Tom Malloy, President of Glass House Distribution. “We knew it was special and would find audiences, but in the time of Covid, this movie is even more timely and relevant.”

FILM DETAILS

Distribution Company: Cinedigm

Film Release: September 29, 2020

Running Time: 79 minutes

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Subtitles: English SDH

Genre: Comedy

Rated: R

Written by: Geordie Sabbagh

Directed by: Geordie Sabbagh

Starring: Jess Salgueiro, Naomi Sniekus, Nelu Handa, Colin Mochrie

Embeddable Trailer: https://youtu.be/UCBqaIu34pU

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/canadianstrain

