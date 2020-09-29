Opening of new fixed-rate bond





Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity -0.50 % 20S Annuity 31-08-2023 01-10-2033

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 10 years.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

