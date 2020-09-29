Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or “Sun”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC (“Safe Harbor”). Safe Harbor’s full operating team, led by Baxter Underwood, will run Safe Harbor as a subsidiary of the Company independently from Sun’s manufactured home and recreational vehicle community business.

Safe Harbor is the largest and most diversified marina owner and operator in the United States. It owns and operates 101 marinas, manages five marinas on behalf of third parties and has an approximate 40,000-member network of boat owners across 22 states. Safe Harbor’s portfolio of high quality, prime coastal market marinas generates recurring rental income from annual and seasonal leases and further diversifies Sun’s geographic and demographic footprint. Safe Harbor has a proven ability to generate organic and external growth. The acquisition, which is expected to be accretive to 2021 Core FFO per share, will comprise approximately 15% of the Company’s pro forma total annual rental revenue.

Subject to closing adjustments, the aggregate purchase price for Safe Harbor is approximately $2.11 billion. At the closing, the Company will (i) assume debt in the estimated amount of approximately $808 million, (ii) issue the sellers REIT operating partnership common and preferred OP units in the estimated amount of approximately $130 million, and (iii) pay the balance of the purchase price in cash. The mix of consideration will depend on the amount of common and preferred OP units the sellers elect to receive and other factors. The actual amounts of each component of the merger consideration may be materially higher or lower than the foregoing estimates. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2020.